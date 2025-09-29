It is not only due to the confused transfer policy of many clubs, but also to the attitude of the talented players that few young Swiss players tend to make it into the squads of the Superliga clubs, says Alex Frei.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the programme Heimspiel on blue Sport, Alex Frei criticizes the lack of identity and philosophy of many Swiss clubs and calls for more trust in young home-grown talent.

However, he also sees deficits in the technique and personality of young players and criticizes a certain frugality and lack of ambition.

Martin Andermatt emphasizes the responsibility of coaches to support young players constructively and not only to criticize them, but also to point out concrete solutions. Show more

Alex Frei criticizes the transfer policy of many Swiss clubs in the home game on blue Sport. With the exception of Lucerne and St. Gallen, he feels they lack a clear identity and philosophy. "What do they really want?" he asks.

Frei is convinced that there are a number of young players in Switzerland who could make a career for themselves if they were given the platform. He says: "Maybe it's more attractive to sign a young player from Villarreal than one from Kriens or Schaffhausen."

"We have some catching up to do in terms of technique and personality"

But you can't just blame the clubs for the fact that relatively few young Swiss players are able to establish themselves in the Super League, says the former national team star. "The young Swiss players, like the foreign players, must be prepared to do everything they can to get into the first team, stay in the first team and play in the first team."

According to Frei, our young Swiss players have a lot of catching up to do in two areas: "Technique and personality. I'm going to say it very critically now: there's a certain frugality in today's generation. That's the problem with many young people, they lack the hunger to push aside resistance and assert themselves."

"Coaches must also be able to offer solutions"

Of course, this is not a football-specific phenomenon, but a social one. Frei says: "I deliberately use myself as an example. I would also tell my son: 'If you don't become a professional, go to work, have a great job or go to university. You have that option. Many of the players we bring in have never had that opportunity in their lives. They only had football to climb the social ladder. And the hunger is automatically different."

Martin Andermatt, Yverdon's technical director, also sees a lot of room for improvement in the way coaches deal with the new generation. "We should try to not just focus on the mistakes, but also offer solutions. I think young people are less open to criticism these days, but they are very grateful if you come up with solutions. You can't criticize without a solution. We coaches also need to have a feel for how to support a boy. That doesn't just mean always being nice and kind, but also giving an honest opinion from time to time."

