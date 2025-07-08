Noemi Ivelj (18) and Leila Wandeler (19) are among the youngest players in the national team squad for the home European Championships. At the Media Point, the two talk about how they have been getting on so far and what they expect from the game against Finland.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Wandeler on the nights before the games
"I was very nervous before the first game. Big stadium, lots of fans. Even though I didn't play, the experience helped me. I can usually sleep well. When we play in the evening, the days are always very long. "
-
The game against Finland
"Finland have the best game with the ball. But with our skills, we can also control the game against them. It's important that we concentrate on our game. The mental aspect will be very important."
-
Wandeler on her match jersey
"I think I'll keep the jersey. I'll probably give the second shirt to my sister."
-
Wandeler on her roots
"I'm not very organized. I've spent almost my whole life in Switzerland. I already have some Fribourg in my blood. But the fact that I love dancing is due to my Senegalese roots, for example."
-
Wandeler on dancing
"I really like dancing. I think you saw that on TikTok. When there's music, I don't waste any time. Even before the game, when we dance in the dressing room, it reduces stress."
-
Wandeler on her family
"My parents have supported me in every situation. Seeing them in the stadium after the game was great. That makes me proud."
-
Wandeler on Djourou
"We have a good relationship. He has such positive energy."
-
Wandeler on her role
"I think it's important that the system fits for the team. I don't have a priority. I can play striker or winger. I adapt to it."
-
Wandeler on her familiarity
"Not much has changed for me in the last few weeks. I'm not worrying too much and I'm just trying to stay focused."
-
Wandeler on her performance against Iceland
"I knew I had to be ready. Pia wanted me to play freely on the pitch. I was a bit stressed at the start. But I played a few balls and then it got better. My teammates supported me a lot."
-
Ivelj on the age differences in the national team
"Of course you notice differences. But I think the older players used to be tougher on the younger ones. It's different today. Everyone is so nice, sometimes almost too nice. Of course, the youngsters carry the bottles. We have to earn it first, not to carry the bottles."
-
Ivelj about her roots
"I'm always punctual, that's very Swiss, but I have a lot of temperament, which is more down to my Croatian roots."
-
Ivelj on the late games at 9 pm
"My rhythm is completely out of sync. We always go to bed very late, so we also sleep longer in the morning. We still have a very packed program with meetings, meals, etc. Apart from that, I spend time with my teammates, for example playing games."
-
Ivelj on the option of playing defender
"I could also imagine it. I played in the U-Natis and also made my debut in central defense. But I prefer to play in midfield."
-
Ivelj on a possible change of system
"I don't think it matters how we play. We'll give it our best shot. We have flexible players and can also adapt."
-
Ivelji on Djourou
"He has a very important role. He's between the staff and the players. He has a very positive energy, he also gives tips. We can take a lot from that."
-
Ivelj on dancing with the national team
"We dance often and a lot. That shows that our mood and atmosphere are great. We also have a lot of players who can dance well. It's just fun."
-
Ivelj on her role on the substitutes' bench
"It was a decision made by Pia Sundhage. Of course I always want to play, like everyone else. But of course the team is also a priority. But I'm always ready to play."
-
Ivelj on the tactics against Finland
"We have to close down better in the middle. They also play more flat than Iceland, for example. Of course we want to play our football and have to do what we can."
-
Ivelj on the match against Finland
"Even if a point is enough, we obviously want to win the game and will go into the game like that. "
-
Noemi Ivelj on Finland
"I think Finland play good football. Of our group opponents, Finland actually play the best football. But we've shown in the last few games that we're good at it. We're taking a lot of positive energy with us."
-
Noemi Ivelj on possible quarter-final opponents Spain
"Me and a few other players were at the game last night. It was fun to watch them. All the players are great. But I already said there that it's possible to score goals against Spain. But the focus is now on the game against Finland."
-
Media point with Ivelj and Wandeler
Today's media point for the national team starts at 2pm. Representatives are the two teenagers Noemi Ivelj and Leila Wandeler. Ivelj, who is only 18 years old, played from the start in the opening game, while Leila Wandeler (19) made her European Championship debut in the 2-0 win against Iceland in only her second international match and shone with several strong actions.