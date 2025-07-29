blue Sport expert bets against AI You've never seen Zubi like this before

blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler tips the Super League against virtual expert Alberto Einstein in a video produced with artificial intelligence.

Luca Betschart

The Super League is back! blue Sport heralds the start of the championship with a newly produced video that combines state-of-the-art technology with prominent voices from the sports and entertainment industry.

Former national team goalie and blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler plays himself and gives his prediction for the final table. Zuberbühler's opponent is the fictitious Alberto Einstein, who uses advanced AI calculations based on extensive data analysis by the statistics service provider Opta to make his predictions. The duo is complemented by sports bar owner Emma, who takes on the fan perspective when betting.

