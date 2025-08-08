In the Challenge League, the relegated team wins the duel with the promoted team: Yverdon wins 3:0 away against Rapperswil-Jona.

Sandro Zappella

Dejan Sorgic put the visitors from the Vaud region ahead in the first half. Rapperswil-Jona held out until shortly before the end, but then Patrick Weber and Antonio Marchesano made the difference with goals in the 80th and 83rd minutes. It was Yverdon's second win in a row after their unsuccessful start.

Wil recorded their first win of the season, beating Etoile Carouge 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Luan Abazi.