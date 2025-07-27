  1. Residential Customers
Goals in the video Yverdon goalie Martin gives Vaduz victory with two blunders

Luca Betschart

27.7.2025

Relegated Super League side Yverdon have big plans for the new season and are aiming for direct promotion. However, the start of the season was a disaster. Goalkeeper Kévin Martin does not look good at all when conceding goals in Vaduz.

27.07.2025, 15:51

27.07.2025, 15:55

Relegated Yverdon started their Challenge League campaign with a defeat. The Vaud side, newly coached by former Etoile Carouge coach Adrian Ursea, lost 2-1 at Vaduz.

Vaduz benefited in both of their goals from blunders by Yverdon goalkeeper Kévin Martin. At 1:0 through Nicolas Hasler (3rd minute), he made a mistake far in front of goal; at 2:0 (49th minute), he tried to feint Ronaldo Dantas Fernandes in the five-meter area and lost the ball in the process. It was not until the 90th minute that Yverdon scored the equalizer through Elias Pasche.

Shortly before the 0:1, Vaduz were lucky that an action against Antonio Marchesano in their own penalty area was not penalized with a penalty.

