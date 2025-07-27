Relegated Super League side Yverdon have big plans for the new season and are aiming for direct promotion. However, the start of the season was a disaster. Goalkeeper Kévin Martin does not look good at all when conceding goals in Vaduz.

Luca Betschart

Relegated Yverdon started their Challenge League campaign with a defeat. The Vaud side, newly coached by former Etoile Carouge coach Adrian Ursea, lost 2-1 at Vaduz.

Vaduz benefited in both of their goals from blunders by Yverdon goalkeeper Kévin Martin. At 1:0 through Nicolas Hasler (3rd minute), he made a mistake far in front of goal; at 2:0 (49th minute), he tried to feint Ronaldo Dantas Fernandes in the five-meter area and lost the ball in the process. It was not until the 90th minute that Yverdon scored the equalizer through Elias Pasche.

Shortly before the 0:1, Vaduz were lucky that an action against Antonio Marchesano in their own penalty area was not penalized with a penalty.

