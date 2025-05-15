Yverdon's Varol Tasar (right) scored twice recently Keystone

Another setback for Yverdon: The Vaud club will have to make do without Varol Tasar in the Super League relegation battle.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The attacking player suffered another cruciate ligament rupture on Saturday in the home game against Sion (1:1), this time in his right knee.

The 28-year-old German, who has impressed recently with two goals and an assist, continues to be unlucky with injuries. In March of last year, he already tore the cruciate ligament in his other knee. According to a statement from the Vaud team, Tasar will be out for several months again.