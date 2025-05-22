0.

The relegation battle in the Super League could hardly be more exciting. Third-last Winterthur are one point ahead of Grasshopper Club Zürich and Yverdon ahead of the final round on Thursday. GC has the clearly better goal difference than the Vaud team. It is therefore completely open as to who will save themselves, who will have to go into the barrage against Aarau and who will be relegated. All three teams play at home from 20:30: Winterthur host Sion, GC play St. Gallen and Yverdon, who are without a win in nine games, face FC Zurich.