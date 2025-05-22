The relegation battle in the Super League could hardly be more exciting. Winterthur, Grasshoppers and Yverdon are separated by just one point ahead of the final round on Thursday. The last matchday in the conference ticker.
An overview of the three games
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Winterthur - Sion 2:0*
83rd minute: Di Giusto makes a spectacular run in front of goal and just misses the 3:0
-
GC - St.Gallen 2:0*
69th minute: Lee heads in the second goal for GC
-
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
67th minute: Csoboth narrowly misses the 1:1
-
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
66th minute: Muci with a great shot from a turn
-
Yverdon - FCZ 3:0*
58th minute: Komano increases to 3:0
-
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
58th minute: Paskotsi misses the 2:0
-
Yverdon - FCZ 2:0*
54th minute: Le Pogam doubles for Yverdon
-
Yverdon - FCZ 1:0*
45th minute: Conceição fails to beat Bernardoni
-
Yverdon - FCZ 1:0*
44. minute: Marques puts Yverdon in front
-
Winterthur - Sion 2:0*
44th minute: Kololli with the first big Sion exclamation mark
-
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
42nd minute: Top chance for Vandermersch
-
Winterthur - Sion 2:0*
40th minute: A willful goal - Gomis scores a brace for Winti
-
Winterthur - Sion 1:0*
23rd minute: Gomis catches Fayulu from distance
-
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
12th minute: Muci puts GC in front with a hooked goal
-
Yverdon - FCZ 0:0*
11th minute: Bernardoni saves against Emmanuel
-
GC - St.Gallen 0:0*
10th minute: Lee's header just misses the goal
-
Winterthur - Sion 0:0*
3rd minute: Winti presses - Gomis tests Sion keeper Fayulu for the first time
-
0.
Klossner: "I would have liked a different line-up from the referees"
blue Sport refereeing expert Stephan Klossner is convinced by the referees who referee the relegation battle. Then he adds a "but" ... He would have liked to see Sandro Schärer and Urs Schnyder on the pitch as referees
-
0.
Pure excitement in the relegation battle
The relegation battle in the Super League could hardly be more exciting. Third-last Winterthur are one point ahead of Grasshopper Club Zürich and Yverdon ahead of the final round on Thursday. GC has the clearly better goal difference than the Vaud team. It is therefore completely open as to who will save themselves, who will have to go into the barrage against Aarau and who will be relegated. All three teams play at home from 20:30: Winterthur host Sion, GC play St. Gallen and Yverdon, who are without a win in nine games, face FC Zurich.
-
0.
The current table
-
0.
Sutter: "We have to reach our performance limits"
-
0.
"It's going to be brutal" - Frei and Gygax on the relegation thriller in the Super League
-
0.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the conference ticker for the games between GC and St.Gallen, Yverdon and Zurich, Winterthur and Sion. For the home teams, it's a matter of bare survival in the Super League. The games kick off at 8.30 pm.