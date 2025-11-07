Relegated Yverdon suffered another setback in the Challenge League with a 2-2 draw at Neuchâtel Xamax.
After going behind early through Shkelqim Demhasaj (2'), the Vaud side took a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Dejan Sorgic (30') and Antonio Marchesano (60'). However, substitute Koro Koné equalized for the hosts to make it 2:2 (79'). As a result, third-placed Yverdon remained winless for the third game in a row. The gap to leaders Aarau is now nine points with one more game to play.
Rapperswil lose in front of Shaqiri's eyes
Wil won 2:1 against Rapperswil-Jona and celebrated their first victory in their seventh away game of the season - the team had previously only picked up one point on foreign soil. Simone Rapp scored the decisive 2:1 for Wiler in stoppage time of the first half, after Rapperswil had equalized a minute earlier through Alexis Charveys (45').
In the 27th minute, Florian Kamberi failed to beat 19-year-old Wiler goalkeeper Gentrit Muslija with a penalty. One minute later, Edis Bytyqi made it 1:0 for the visitors. Rapperswil-Jona not only failed to make their debut under new coach Selcuk Sasivari, but also dropped to second-last place behind Wil. Among the spectators was FCB star Xherdan Shaqiri, who is a minority shareholder in Rapperswil.
No goals were scored in the match between Stade Nyonnais and Etoile Carouge. As a result, the second game of the season between these two teams ended in a draw.
Brief telegrams
Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Yverdon 2:2 (1:1). - 3847 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 2. Demhasaj 1:0. 30. Sorgic 1:1. 59. Marchesano 1:2. 79. Kone 2:2.
Rapperswil-Jona - Wil 1:2 (1:2). -1416 spectators. - SR Odiet. - Goals: 28. Bytyqi 0:1. 45. Charveys 1:1. 45. Rapp 1:2. - Remarks: 27. Muslija (Wil) saves penalty from Kamberi.
Stade Nyonnais - Etoile Carouge 0:0 - 628 spectators. - SR Schmölzer.