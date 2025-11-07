Relegated Yverdon suffered another setback in the Challenge League with a 2-2 draw at Neuchâtel Xamax.

Patrick Lämmle

After going behind early through Shkelqim Demhasaj (2'), the Vaud side took a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Dejan Sorgic (30') and Antonio Marchesano (60'). However, substitute Koro Koné equalized for the hosts to make it 2:2 (79'). As a result, third-placed Yverdon remained winless for the third game in a row. The gap to leaders Aarau is now nine points with one more game to play.

Rapperswil lose in front of Shaqiri's eyes

Wil won 2:1 against Rapperswil-Jona and celebrated their first victory in their seventh away game of the season - the team had previously only picked up one point on foreign soil. Simone Rapp scored the decisive 2:1 for Wiler in stoppage time of the first half, after Rapperswil had equalized a minute earlier through Alexis Charveys (45').

In the 27th minute, Florian Kamberi failed to beat 19-year-old Wiler goalkeeper Gentrit Muslija with a penalty. One minute later, Edis Bytyqi made it 1:0 for the visitors. Rapperswil-Jona not only failed to make their debut under new coach Selcuk Sasivari, but also dropped to second-last place behind Wil. Among the spectators was FCB star Xherdan Shaqiri, who is a minority shareholder in Rapperswil.

FCB star and Rappi shareholder Xherdan Shaqiri in conversation with Wil sporting director Michi Lang. blue Sport

No goals were scored in the match between Stade Nyonnais and Etoile Carouge. As a result, the second game of the season between these two teams ended in a draw.

Brief telegrams

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Yverdon 2:2 (1:1). - 3847 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 2. Demhasaj 1:0. 30. Sorgic 1:1. 59. Marchesano 1:2. 79. Kone 2:2.

Rapperswil-Jona - Wil 1:2 (1:2). -1416 spectators. - SR Odiet. - Goals: 28. Bytyqi 0:1. 45. Charveys 1:1. 45. Rapp 1:2. - Remarks: 27. Muslija (Wil) saves penalty from Kamberi.

Stade Nyonnais - Etoile Carouge 0:0 - 628 spectators. - SR Schmölzer.