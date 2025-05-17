After the 2:2 draw against Winterthur, Antonio Marchesano bursts his collar in an interview with blue Sport. Yverdon are always at a disadvantage in 50:50 situations, he can say that clearly after four months.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yverdon squandered a 2-0 lead in Winterthur and had to settle for a point. And so Yverdon go into the final round at the bottom of the table, which would not have been the case if they had won.

Yverdon's Antonio Marchesano is furious after the game because, in his opinion, the referees constantly put "little Yverdon" at a disadvantage.

In fact, the referees did not perform brilliantly at the Schützenwiese on Saturday. Show more

Yverdon squandered a 2-0 lead against Winterthur in such an important game in the fight against relegation. Fabian Frei scored the equalizer for Winterthur in the 96th minute with a penalty. A highly controversial decision.

"We put in a great team performance. I think we fully deserved to win," says Yverdon's Antonio Marchesano, before settling the score with the referees. In 50:50 situations, the decision would always go against his team. "After four months, I can say that it's easy to whistle against 'little' Yverdon," says Marchesano.

For him, it was "a big cheek" that it was so easy to be awarded a penalty in the 96th minute in such an important game. "I'm sorry, but that's the way it is."

As a result of the late goal conceded, Yverdon go into the final round at the bottom of the table.

