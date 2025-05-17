  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"A great impertinence" Yverdon star Marchesano settles accounts with the referees

Patrick Lämmle

17.5.2025

After the 2:2 draw against Winterthur, Antonio Marchesano bursts his collar in an interview with blue Sport. Yverdon are always at a disadvantage in 50:50 situations, he can say that clearly after four months.

17.05.2025, 22:01

17.05.2025, 22:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Yverdon squandered a 2-0 lead in Winterthur and had to settle for a point. And so Yverdon go into the final round at the bottom of the table, which would not have been the case if they had won.
  • Yverdon's Antonio Marchesano is furious after the game because, in his opinion, the referees constantly put "little Yverdon" at a disadvantage.
  • In fact, the referees did not perform brilliantly at the Schützenwiese on Saturday.
Show more

Yverdon squandered a 2-0 lead against Winterthur in such an important game in the fight against relegation. Fabian Frei scored the equalizer for Winterthur in the 96th minute with a penalty. A highly controversial decision.

Madness on the Schützenwiese. Controversial penalty goal saves Winterthur a draw against Yverdon

Madness on the SchützenwieseControversial penalty goal saves Winterthur a draw against Yverdon

"We put in a great team performance. I think we fully deserved to win," says Yverdon's Antonio Marchesano, before settling the score with the referees. In 50:50 situations, the decision would always go against his team. "After four months, I can say that it's easy to whistle against 'little' Yverdon," says Marchesano.

For him, it was "a big cheek" that it was so easy to be awarded a penalty in the 96th minute in such an important game. "I'm sorry, but that's the way it is."

As a result of the late goal conceded, Yverdon go into the final round at the bottom of the table.

The highlights and other comments on the game

More Super League

Final goal comes too late. Sion win thanks to Kololli's brace - GC penultimate after defeat

Final goal comes too lateSion win thanks to Kololli's brace - GC penultimate after defeat

Bundesliga. Frankfurt and Dortmund in the Champions League ++ Hoffenheim saved

BundesligaFrankfurt and Dortmund in the Champions League ++ Hoffenheim saved

Crystal Palace win FA Cup. Manchester City remain title-less this season

Crystal Palace win FA CupManchester City remain title-less this season

Ballet with a dream goal. St. Gallen win an attractive match against FC Zurich

Ballet with a dream goalSt. Gallen win an attractive match against FC Zurich

Thriller in the Wankdorf. The YB women win the championship final against GC on penalties

Thriller in the WankdorfThe YB women win the championship final against GC on penalties