After the 2:2 draw against Winterthur, Antonio Marchesano bursts his collar in an interview with blue Sport. Yverdon are always at a disadvantage in 50:50 situations, he can say that clearly after four months.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Yverdon squandered a 2-0 lead in Winterthur and had to settle for a point. And so Yverdon go into the final round at the bottom of the table, which would not have been the case if they had won.
- Yverdon's Antonio Marchesano is furious after the game because, in his opinion, the referees constantly put "little Yverdon" at a disadvantage.
- In fact, the referees did not perform brilliantly at the Schützenwiese on Saturday.
Yverdon squandered a 2-0 lead against Winterthur in such an important game in the fight against relegation. Fabian Frei scored the equalizer for Winterthur in the 96th minute with a penalty. A highly controversial decision.
"We put in a great team performance. I think we fully deserved to win," says Yverdon's Antonio Marchesano, before settling the score with the referees. In 50:50 situations, the decision would always go against his team. "After four months, I can say that it's easy to whistle against 'little' Yverdon," says Marchesano.
For him, it was "a big cheek" that it was so easy to be awarded a penalty in the 96th minute in such an important game. "I'm sorry, but that's the way it is."
As a result of the late goal conceded, Yverdon go into the final round at the bottom of the table.