Pure relegation battle between GC and Yverdon - and Ronaldo Tavares of the visitors is sent off with a yellow card after just 4 minutes and 20 seconds. It was the earliest yellow card in Super League history.

Jan Arnet

What was Tavares up to? After just 100 seconds, the 27-year-old Yverdon striker gets carried away in a duel with GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel and is cautioned. With less than five minutes played, Tavares has his foot at head height and hits opponent Saulo Decarli on the head.

Referee Fedayi San has no choice: he has to show yellow-red. Never before in the history of the Super League has a player been sent off faster with a yellow card.

"Lack of intelligence or overconfidence"

"I don't know whether it's a lack of intelligence or overconfidence. For me, it's madness to go in like that twice after four and a half minutes," said blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi about the fouls. Mehmedi cannot understand why Tavares complained to San after being sent off. "You can even discuss a straight red card. He endangers the health of his opponent."

blue Refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet agrees with Mehmedi: "You can't see exactly how hard the hit to the head was on the TV images. But it's at least a yellow card." If there had been hard contact on the head, the VAR would probably have had to get involved and Tavares would have seen a straight red.

GC can quickly seize the advantage and take the lead. The game is still ongoing. Click here for the live ticker.