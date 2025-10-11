  1. Residential Customers
National team Zachary Athekame receives first call-up

SDA

11.10.2025 - 11:01

Zachary Athekame is looking forward to the trip to Slovenia with the national team's senior squad
Keystone

The day after the 2:0 win against Sweden, national team coach Murat Yakin nominates Zachary Athekame. The right-back joins the national team for Monday's away match against Slovenia.

Keystone-SDA

11.10.2025, 11:01

For Athekame, who played in the U21 European Championship qualifier on Friday, this is his first call-up to the senior national team. The 20-year-old moved from Young Boys to AC Milan in the summer, where he has made three partial appearances so far.

Athekame's call-up is also a precautionary measure after Isaac Schmidt suffered a bruised foot in training. However, the Werder Bremen defender remains in the national team, which now travels to Slovenia with 24 players. Switzerland will play their fourth match of the World Cup qualifiers in Ljubljana on Monday.

