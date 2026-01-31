  1. Residential Customers
Ligue 1 Zakaria and Köhn win the duel with Embolo

SDA

Monaco's Denis Zakaria is also convincing in central defense (archive photo).
Picture: Keystone

It's a Swiss duel in Ligue 1: Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria are the clear winners in the 4-0 win over Rennes with Breel Embolo.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2026, 23:15

For once, Zakaria did not play in defensive midfield for Monaco, but in central defense directly in front of goalkeeper Köhn. The captain also performed confidently in this position and hardly allowed anything to happen until his substitution in the 81st minute. His opposite number Embolo remained pale in comparison.

For Monaco, the clear victory was a relief after five games with just one point. However, the gap to the top places remains large: leaders Lens are currently 19 points ahead.

