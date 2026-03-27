Murat Yakin wants to take advantage of the fact that more substitutions are now allowed in test matches due to a rule change. The Swiss national team coach has announced that he will be doing a lot of testing in the match against Germany.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you For the Swiss national team, the World Cup year begins on Friday evening (20:45 in Basel) with a test match against Germany.

Nati coach Murat Yakin has announced ahead of the clash that he wants to try out a few things and give as many players as possible playing time.

Among others, Denis Zakaria could play in central defense. Yakin had been planning this for some time, but injuries prevented this experiment. Show more

For Yakin, a wish has come true, as he said at the press conference before the game against Germany: "At last, almost everyone can be on the pitch in a preparation game." Thanks to an adjustment by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), eight changes can now be made in test matches, although the number can be increased to eleven if the two teams agree.

This has been decided by Switzerland and Germany. The test match is therefore likely to live up to its name, with a veritable festival of changes expected - at least for the Swiss. "The request came from the Swiss, I have no problem with that, but I probably won't make eleven changes," says national coach Julian Nagelsmann.

And Yakin? "I want to give everyone a chance to show themselves," he says. At the same time, with so many substitutions, you need good organization and planning "so that we don't lose too much of the rhythm of the game".

At the beginning, the coach decides, "the best" will play. "Those who were in the qualifiers and have earned it." The team will therefore line up in the familiar 4-2-3-1, at least at the start. The same system can also be expected for Germany.

New position for Zakaria?

Yakin has left it open as to whether there will be a new formation at the break. However, there are some indications. The coach reveals that he has spoken to Denis Zakaria and would like to use him in central defense. At Monaco, the long-serving midfielder has increasingly played as part of a back three.

Despite the looming festival of changes, both the coach and captain Granit Xhaka attach great importance to the match against the "big neighbors". "It's always special to play against Germany. We are happy that we can compete with a top team," says Yakin.

And Xhaka adds: "Many team-mates and I personally have benefited greatly from the intensity of the Bundesliga in our careers." He himself has already played against Germany four times with the national team - and has never lost. Xhaka wants to keep this up. At the same time, he stresses: "We're definitely not the favorites. But it's a good opportunity to find out where we stand with a view to the World Cup."

The possible line-ups

Switzerland - Germany

Friday, 20.45 hrs. - Basel. - SR Kavanagh (ENG).

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Embolo.

Germany: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Havertz, Gnabry, Wirtz; Woltemade.