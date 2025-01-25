Monaco captain Denis Zakaria injured in the league game against Rennes. Keystone

Monaco end their drought after four games without a win. However, the 3-2 win against Rennes came at a high price from a Swiss perspective.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Shortly after his team's third goal, captain Denis Zakaria had to be substituted. The midfielder, who had already missed several games this season through injury, appeared to have twisted his ankle.

Swiss international striker Breel Embolo, meanwhile, had to watch from the bench as winter signing Mika Biereth scored his first goal in his third appearance for Monaco. The 21-year-old Dane, who had joined coach Adi Hütter's team from Sturm Graz, was preferred in attack to Embolo, who, like substitute goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, did not make an appearance.