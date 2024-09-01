Monaco's Denis Zakaria has a wild afternoon in Ligue 1 Keystone

Denis Zakaria, who has been named captain at Monaco, experienced an up-and-down afternoon in the home game against Lens. First the Swiss international puts his team ahead, then he concedes the penalty to make it 1-1.

SDA

The game between the two teams, who started the championship with two wins, had a turbulent final phase. Initially, the visitors appeared to have taken the lead, but the goal was disallowed after video evidence due to a previous foul. Just two minutes later, there was celebration at the other end. After a corner kick, Zakaria was in the right place in the penalty area and scored the supposed winner in the 84th minute.

However, the VAR intervened again in stoppage time: Zakaria had touched the ball in the penalty area in breach of the rules, although he had already tried to pull his arm away. Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn had no chance with the subsequent penalty, meaning the points were shared in this top-of-the-table clash.

SDA