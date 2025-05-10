Denis Zakaria scored his sixth goal of the season in the win against Lyon Keystone

AS Monaco and its Swiss trio secured their place in the next Champions League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thanks in part to a goal from Denis Zakaria, Adi Hütter's team won the top match of the penultimate Ligue 1 round at home against Lyon 2-0.

Zakaria, who has been so valuable to Monaco this season, scored in the 68th minute from a free kick to make it 2-0. It was the captain's sixth goal of the season - the midfielder has never scored so many in a single season. Goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, who has become a regular keeper this year, and striker Breel Embolo were the two other Swiss players in the AS Monaco starting line-up.

Ulisses Garcia also qualified for the Champions League ahead of time with Marseille. The full-back played 75 minutes in the South French side's 3-1 win at Le Havre. The former YB player watched Marseille's last two goals by Mason Greenwood (85) and Amine Gouiri (99) from the bench.

Alongside Monaco and Marseille, champions Paris Saint-Germain are the third Ligue 1 club to progress directly to the next stage of the Champions League. The fourth-placed team in Ligue 1 can qualify via the play-offs in late summer. Four clubs - Nice, Lille, Strasbourg and Lyon - are still in contention.