Thanks in part to a goal from Denis Zakaria, AS Monaco won 3-2 at Ligue 1 leaders Lens in the 23rd round.

Zakaria scored his second goal in a week after scoring in the 3-1 win over Nantes in the previous round. The Geneva midfielder and Monegasque captain made it 2-2 in the 70th minute with a powerful header that hit the underside of the crossbar.

Zakaria and Co. secured victory in Lens within ten minutes. Folarin Balogun (63rd to make it 1-2) and Ansu Fati (72nd to make it 3-2) were the other goalscorers to turn the game around. Lens, who have won 11 of their last 13 games, had taken a 2-0 lead through Odsonne Edouard and Florian Thauvin.