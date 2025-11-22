  1. Residential Customers
Ligue 1 Zakaria sees red - Embolo scores and wins

SDA

22.11.2025 - 21:12

Colleague in the national team, opponent at the club: Breel Embolo (left) emerges victorious in a duel with Denis Zakaria.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

Breel Embolo emerges victorious from the Swiss duel with Denis Zakaria. He wins with Rennes against Monaco, who were outnumbered after Zakaria was shown a red card.

Keystone-SDA

22.11.2025, 21:12

22.11.2025, 22:02

Zakaria, in his second game back from injury, was sent off in the 66th minute after fouling an opponent from behind. Seven minutes later, Breel Embolo scored with a header to make it 3-0 against his former club. It was the Swiss international's fourth goal of the season, his second in a row.

Paul Pogba celebrated his comeback at Monaco after serving a doping ban and suffering several injuries. The 2018 world champion has not played a professional match since September 2023. Now, more than two years later, he made a brief appearance in the match against Rennes in the closing stages.

