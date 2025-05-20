Nati star voted into the top 11 Zakaria shines as captain in Monaco: "Hütter is like a father to me"

Adi Hütter and Denis Zakaria get on extremely well. imago

Denis Zakaria disappointed at Juventus and Chelsea, but things have been going well for the midfielder since his arrival in Monaco. Now the Geneva native has even led the team to the Champions League as captain - and is being celebrated by the specialist press.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denis Zakaria was voted one of the top 11 players in Ligue 1 by "L'Équipe".

The midfield puncher led Monaco to the Champions League as captain.

The Geneva native benefits from the trust of his coach Adi Hütter. He even sees the Austrian as a father figure.

The Swiss trio at Monaco (Zakaria, Embolo, Köhn) could grow next season. Show more

A week ago on Saturday, Monaco beat Lyon 2-0 at home to secure Champions League qualification with one matchday to go. The final goal was scored by Denis Zakaria. In the end, the team from the principality finished third behind PSG and Marseille.

Zakaria played a big part in the success. The Geneva native is a force in the center. But the defensive midfielder is not only physically impressive, the 28-year-old also generates goal threat. In 34 competitive matches, Zakaria has scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists. By comparison, he has scored 3 goals in his 59 international matches to date. No wonder "L'Équipe" voted him in its top 11 of the season.

In an interview with the French sports newspaper, Zakaria describes his participation in the premier class as a "liberation". Although the belief was always there, there was still a little pressure at the end, he admits. "It was my first season as captain, so it was particularly important to me that the team qualified for the Champions League," says Zakaria.

Captaincy rejected at first

He could have worn the armband last season, but turned it down. "I was new to the club and there were already captains for me who were doing their job very well. It wasn't the right time and it wasn't the right thing. This season was different. A lot of players had left, it was a new, younger team. I made it very clear that I was happy to do it," explained Zakaria, who joined from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

How does he define his role? "The most important thing for me is to be a captain on the pitch and lead by example. If everyone follows you, you do your job well. But that doesn't stop me from speaking up when I need to," Zakaria sums up. He may be a quiet guy, but when you're captain of a young team, you have to speak up occasionally when things aren't going well, he adds. His character helps him in his role as leader: "I'm a very open and positive person."

However, dealing with the current team was easy: "There weren't too many problems, you didn't have to play the police too much," reports Zakaria. He also tried to organize two or three team evenings together. "With Breel, we were used to that in Germany. In France, there's a bit less of that culture," says Zakaria, who played together with Embolo at Gladbach.

Timing wasn't right at Juve and Chelsea

He wants to help his teammates get the small details right in order to progress in their careers. Zakaria: "All the players here have the potential, the talent and the qualities. But to get even higher, it's all about mental strength."

Zakaria continued: "When I was at Juventus (from January to August 2022) and Chelsea (from September 2022 to June 2023), maybe I wasn't ready for it. Sometimes there are things that are out of your hands - you have to stay strong. I always gave it my all, but maybe it wasn't the right timing." He also had to contend with injuries during this time, he states.

Hütter has confidence in Zakaria

In Monaco, Zakaria met Adi Hütter again, who had already coached him at YB (2015-2017) and Gladbach (2021-2022). "At Juve with (Massimiliano) Allegri - who is a very great coach - there wasn't as much contact with the players. And it was very difficult mentally at Chelsea. It was important for me to get a fresh start and to have a coach who trusts me. He's known me since I was 17 or 18 years old. I look at him like a father. The relationship hasn't changed, that's also our strength," enthuses Zakaria.

Things didn't work out for Denis Zakaria at Juve. Getty

For outsiders, his relationship with Murat Yakin appears to be less intimate. In central midfield, the national team coach actually relies on Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler. Yakin therefore also sees Zakaria as an option in the center of defence.

Does the 28-year-old want to embark on a new adventure elsewhere? "I have a contract until 2028, I'm very, very happy here, I love my team, I love my club. You never know in football, I'm not that young anymore, but at the moment I'm not asking myself too many questions."

Will another Swiss player come to Monaco?

Perhaps the Swiss faction in the principality - alongside Zakaria and Embolo and goalkeeper Philipp Köhn - will continue to grow. According to "SFM Football", the club is said to be interested in Zeki Amdouni. The striker was most recently on loan from Burnley to Benfica.

Incidentally, Zakaria seems to be a big Messi fan. At a charity gala organized by team-mate Thilo Kehrer in Monaco, the Nati player bought a signed Messi Miami jersey at auction for 48,000 euros, as reported by "L'Équipe". Embolo and Bayern's Leroy Sané also attended the event live. Kylian Mbappé put 32,000 euros on the table by phone for a basketball signed by NBA star Victor Wembanyama. Monaco coach Adi Hütter secured a signed jersey from David Beckham for 6,000 euros.