FC Basel gets off to a good start in the Super League season with a win in Geneva. Stephan Lichtsteiner's team, which has been viewed with skepticism by fans, defeated Servette 1-0.

A penalty kick converted by Zan Celar decided the match in the 78th minute. In the end, it was a well-deserved victory for FCB. However, not least because Flavius Daniliuc hit the crossbar with an acrobatic effort in the first half, the match—which was played at a largely modest level and marked by numerous sloppy plays—could just as easily have ended in a 0–0 draw.

It wasn't until the late penalty call that the decisive—and only—goal of the match was scored. Houboulang Mendes fouled Coleen Louis, the new fullback who had come on early and pushed up the field; Celar, the former Lugano player who had returned to the Super League, converted the penalty.

For FCB—and especially for Coach Lichtsteiner—this is a valuable season-opening victory. Following a disappointing last season and major personnel changes over the summer, tensions had been running high within the club in recent days. Many fans criticized the direction the club had taken and the decision to keep the coach, who, since his arrival in January, had provided little justification for his continued employment.

The fact that only two Swiss players—Xherdan Shaqiri and goalie Mirko Salvi—were in the starting lineup on Saturday was symbolic of the loss of identity criticized by the fans and the dwindling number of role models. In keeping with this, Jonas Omlins’ comeback after six years was also postponed. The four-time international, who had returned from Germany, was ruled out at the last minute due to an infection.

For its part, Servette failed to carry its home form into the new season. A sixth consecutive home win—spanning two seasons—would have been a record for the Geneva club since the Super League’s inception.

Telegram:

Servette – Basel 0–1 (0–0)

8,351 spectators. – Referee: Schnyder. – Goal: 78. Celar (penalty) 0–1.

Servette: Besson; Houboulang Mendes (85. Maceiras), Rouiller, Burch, Mazikou; Lambourde (78. Ouattara), Pedro Naressi, Cognat, Njoh (85. Nunez); Stevanovic; Ayé (69. Mráz).

Basel: Salvi; Tsunemoto, Daniliuc, Akpe, Cissé (22. Louis); Metinho, Malachowski (69. Leroy); Asane Sow, Shaqiri (69. Ajeti), Otele (69. Olaigbe); Celar.

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