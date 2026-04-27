There was a scandal in the second Spanish league at the weekend. After Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada is shown the red card, he charges at an opponent and knocks him down with a punch.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The heated derby between Huesca and Zaragoza escalates completely in stoppage time.

Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada sees yellow after a push against Jorge Pulido, then loses his temper and knocks his opponent to the ground.

The former Argentina international goalkeeper now faces a lengthy ban. Show more

The Aragonés derby in LaLiga2 between SD Huesca and Real Zaragoza was overshadowed by unpleasant scenes on Sunday. The focus was on Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, who saw red in stoppage time in both senses of the word - he now faces a severe punishment.

Stoppage time has already begun in the basement duel in Spain's second-highest division. Huesca are leading 1:0, then referee Dámaso Arcediano Monescillo is called to the screen for a VAR check. Andrada gives the referee a few words, then Huesca defender Jorge Pulido comes on and says a few nasty words to the opposing goalkeeper.

Andrada then shoved Pulido to the ground and was shown a second yellow card by the referee, resulting in a red card. After being sent off, the 35-year-old keeper, who played four times for Argentina's national team in his career, goes completely crazy. He runs off and knocks Pulido to the ground.

Esteban Andrada, hoy arquero del Zaragoza, fue EXPULSADO, SE VOLVIÓ LOCO Y LE PEGÓ UNA PIÑA en la cara al capitán del Huesca.



INSÓLITO TODO. 😳🇦🇷🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/7wfO12gMFi — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) April 26, 2026

This leads to a massive scuffle between the two teams. Even the police have to intervene. After an interruption of around five minutes and further video analysis, the referee also showed Saragossa's Dani Tasende red for another offense. Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jiménez also sees red for tackling Andrada in the scramble.

With both teams without a goalkeeper, Pulido and Francho Serrano had to play between the posts until the final whistle. However, no more goals were scored in the final minutes. Thanks to the 1-0 win, Huesca moved past their rivals and, with five rounds to go, are just two points off the safety line on 36 points - and one point ahead of Zaragoza.

Andrada faces long ban

Andrada, who is on loan from CF Monterrey, could face a lengthy ban of up to twelve games for the incident. Real Zaragoza announced internal measures on Sunday.

"The club condemns in the strongest terms what has happened, which has tainted a particularly important football match for our region in an unacceptable way - something that is unacceptable," the club announced. "These incidents do not reflect the values of Real Zaragoza or the Zaragoza fan community, which throughout its history has always been characterized by fairness, courage and respect for the opponent."

After the final whistle, Andrada was clear. "I deeply regret what happened. It doesn't reflect well on the club, on the people and on a professional like me," he told the journalists present. "I would like to apologize to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues. I lost my head at that moment and I'm here to comply with what the league decides."