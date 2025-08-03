After the opening win against Winterthur and progressing in the Conference League qualifiers, Lausanne suffered its first setback. Coach Peter Zeidler is disappointed after the 2:1 defeat at newly promoted Thun.

Jan Arnet

Peter Zeidler's start at Lausanne-Sport has actually been a success. The Vaud side cleared the first hurdle in the Conference League qualifiers (Vardar Skopje) - and started the season with a 3-2 win against Winterthur.

Lausanne therefore went into Sunday's clash with newly promoted Thun as favorites. But that is not really apparent on the pitch. Lausanne lacked the necessary bite and Thun won the game 2:1.

After the game on blue Sport, Zeidler spoke of a "huge physical and mental effort" in relation to Thursday's 5:0 thumping win against Skopje. Nevertheless, the two goals conceded against Thun were far too easy. "They were basic tactical mistakes that shouldn't happen," said Zeidler. "Now we're going home without points, that's not good."

Tactical guidelines not implemented?

The Lausanne coach criticized the fact that his team had not implemented all the tactical instructions as desired: "I already thought we were further ahead. We kick off and ten seconds later our opponents have a corner kick. That's never happened before with the teams I've coached. You play forwards whether you're 1-0 down or 2-0 up."

Zeidler searches for the right words to describe his team's performance - and finds a French one: Impardonnable. "Unforgivable" for the always offensive-minded coach. "But the boys gave their all. We almost came close again, but in the end it was a deserved win for Thun."

The German made it clear that he would still like to see one or two reinforcements. In the 3rd qualifying round for the Conference League, however, the current squad will have to do the job. The first leg takes place in Lausanne on Thursday. "We'll show a different face again," Zeidler is certain. "The Kazakhs will have to dress warmly. But they have warm clothes at home."

