Peter Zeidler wants to secure relegation on Thursday evening. IMAGO/Urs Ottiger

GC coach Peter Zeidler talks to blue Sport about the nervousness ahead of the game, opponents Aarau and explains why he sleeps well despite the tension. And which statistics could speak in GC's favor.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC go into the barrage second leg against Aarau with tension. Coach Peter Zeidler says a healthy dose of nervousness is part of the game for both teams at this stage.

Despite the importance of the game, a positive mood prevails on the GC campus. Zeidler speaks of anticipation and confidence within the team.

The GC coach deliberately refrains from using any special motivational measures. Captain Amir Abrashi is still hugely important for the team, but Zeidler left it open as to whether he will play against Aarau. Show more

Thursday is the day for GC. In the barrage second leg against Aarau, the record champions will be looking to secure their place in the Super League. Is there any nervousness on the GC campus in Niederhasli ahead of the fateful match?

"A healthy amount of nervousness is part of it," coach Peter Zeidler told blue Sport on Wednesday. And adds: "At this stage of the barrage, it's the same for everyone. Anyone who says they're not nervous now is deluding themselves."

"GC is nervous," echoed through the Brügglifeld in Aarau on Monday after the 0-0 draw in the first leg. "Of course that was the battle cry. But Aarau are just as nervous," Zeidler is certain.

Good relegation experience

Despite the tension, there is also anticipation, says the 63-year-old. "And I'm sleeping surprisingly well," he adds with a laugh. Also because there is a positive mood within the team and they radiate confidence.

Incidentally, the situation is not entirely new for the experienced German coach. He had already played a relegation play-off once before, in 2013 with the Austrian club FC Liefering. He was able to win it back then, Zeidler recalls. In principle, the German has never been relegated in the professional game. A good omen for the Hoppers?

No advantage and no special tricks

Certainly better than the omens for Aarau. In recent years, FCA have always failed to gain promotion by the narrowest of margins. Last year, they lost to GC in the barrage. And this year they had promotion in their own hands on the last matchday. But the GC coach doesn't want to know anything about a mental advantage: "Not at all. That's all speculation and conjecture about psychological components. We're just concentrating on ourselves."

Zeidler also refrains from using special motivational tricks ahead of the most important game of the season. "I think it's counterproductive to exaggerate with any kind of emotionalization," he explains.

One person who can bring the decisive emotions in such games is captain Amir Abrashi. On Monday, he sat on the bench for 90 minutes at Brügglifeld. And on Thursday? "He's always important. An absolute team player and he exemplifies that it's not about personal things," Zeidler enthuses, before adding with a laugh: "I don't know yet whether he'll play and I won't tell you."