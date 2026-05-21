Red cards, blood and a shout of "H***nsohn" Zeidler cancels interview - the barrage drama in 5 acts

For the third time in a row, GC had to go to the barrage, and for the third time, the Hoppers managed to save themselves. But it has never been as dramatic as this year. Aarau are only brought to their knees in extra time. The barrage thriller in five acts.

Jan Arnet

Kicks, blood - and two red cards

The tension is palpable at the Letzigrund when GC striker Lee Young-Jun is sent off in the 88th minute after an assault. The score was 1:1, extra time was imminent - and the Zurich team had to play with one man less. For minutes on end, the GC fans, who had been cheering on the team for the entire match, make no more noise.

But then, shortly before the end of the first half of extra time, an Aarau player also sees red. Linus Obexer has his foot far too high and kicks Amir Abrashi full in the face - after VAR intervention, referee Urs Schnyder sends him to the showers. FCA's numerical advantage is gone.

And Abrashi? He's bleeding - but of course the GC warrior continues to play.

Amir Abrashi. No words needed. Keystone.

A penalty heats things up

Suddenly the Letzigrund is boiling again. And that also gives the Hoppers on the pitch additional motivation. It was the 108th minute when Hassane penetrated the Aarau penalty area - and fell. Penalty! The GC professional is hit, but falls very lightly - the VAR does not intervene.

Even blue referee expert Bruno Grossen thinks: "He tripped him, it's a correct decision." Ngom doesn't care anyway. He stays cool and gives GC the lead. 2:1.

GC is saved - and Aarau is devastated

Aarau pressed for the equalizer in the final minutes, but GC fought bravely to the end. At 22:53 it is done. GC stays in the Super League. Once again, the Hoppers save themselves in dire straits. For the third time in a row, they make it through the barrage.

At the final whistle, all the dams burst. Beer flies into the media stands, the fans have tears in their eyes, the players are in each other's arms. Abrashi, scarred by the fight, lies on the pitch, coach Peter Zeidler lies down next to him. A picture for the history books.

Zeidler and Abrashi can hardly believe it. blue Sport

On the other side, Aarau are devastated. They had come so close to finally being promoted to the Super League again after eleven years - but once again it didn't work out. "It's extremely bitter, we had the chances," said FCA defender Marco Thaler. Sporting director Elsad Zverotic is also completely devastated: "We gave everything, it hurts extremely." Coach Brunello Iacopetta is no different.

Warrior Abrashi leaves future open

While Zverotic searches for explanations, Abrashi is celebrated by the fans. "Every GC fan has this lip printed and hangs it up at home," smiles blue Sport expert Pascal Schürpf. "An incredible leader, that's exactly the kind of guy we need in football."

Abrashi himself says in an interview with blue Sport: "A laceration won't stop me from fighting for GC!" The GC captain still apologizes to the fans for making them suffer so much this season. Now he is simply relieved that the Hoppers are staying in the league.

The question remains as to what will happen next with Abrashi. It is clear that he will remain with the Hoppers. But in what capacity? "I love GC and I love football. Now I have to recover and think, but I just love this club too much. I have to let everything go through my head now."

Zeidler breaks off interview after insult

Peter Zeidler will certainly be involved next season. The firefighter was only brought in shortly before the end of the season and given a contract that would also have been valid for the Challenge League. Now the German has managed to keep GC in the league. "I'm naturally relieved and delighted," he says.

During his interview with blue Sport, Zeidler is insulted in the worst possible way by an Aarau fan. When the word "son of a bitch" is used, it becomes too much for Zeidler. He stops the interview and confronts the spectator. After a few moments, the GC coach returns and says a few more sentences about the upcoming season before being interrupted again. "I just want respect from the spectators. They have to learn that, it bothers me. Respect is part of football, from our fans but also from the boys from Aarau." Zeidler says thank you - and walks away.