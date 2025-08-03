Peter Zeidler already feels at home in Lausanne Keystone

Peter Zeidler is back in the Super League. The long-serving St. Gallen coach talks about his new role at Lausanne-Sport and explains why the club is being cautious about its objectives.

It's special to see Peter Zeidler with the white LS lettering on his gray polo shirt. The German worked in eastern Switzerland for six years, embodied FC St. Gallen together with President Matthias Hüppi and Head of Sport Alain Sutter, was anchored and popular in the region. Now, after a brief detour via Bochum, Zeidler has settled in the west of Switzerland, a good 300 kilometers by car from St. Gallen.

After his Bundesliga engagement came to an end last October after eight games with seven defeats, he deliberately waited for an interesting offer, Zeidler told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Superficial inquiries had come from Tunisia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the Finnish FA. Zeidler has also been linked with various Swiss clubs. "Nothing worth mentioning," says the soon-to-be 63-year-old. "It was only with Lausanne that I felt it could be a good fit."

The trained French teacher in French-speaking Switzerland: that sounds like a "mariage parfait". Even though Zeidler's first stint in French-speaking Switzerland ended prematurely. Because even before St. Gallen, as is sometimes forgotten, Zeidler coached FC Sion. There he had to leave after a good eight months and despite a strong points average of 1.93. However, that was at a time when it was much more difficult for coaches in Valais than it is now.

Similarities with Magnin

Things should be different in Lausanne. At least that's the hope of Zeidler and head of sport Stéphane Henchoz, who said at the coach's presentation: "Peter not only knows Swiss football very well, but also has international experience. He also has charisma." The club's management see Zeidler as the perfect man to build on the foundations laid by Ludovic Magnin, who left for Basel. The two coaches have certain similarities in their infectious and sometimes emotional manner.

What attracted Zeidler to the new job in addition to his love of the French is obvious: the club has a lot of potential. Lausanne-Sport has a great history as seven-time champions and nine-time cup winners, has been playing in a new stadium for five years and has considerable financial resources thanks to the chemical group Ineos. In the second season after promotion, the team has risen from 10th place (2024) to fifth place. Will they now even attack the top positions?

Zeidler is hesitant. "After talking to the club management, we deliberately refrained from setting a 'top 6' target. Of course, we don't want to have anything to do with the relegation places and are ambitious. But repeating a season like the last one won't be easy."

Many changes and the injured Sanches

The coach cites the upheaval in the team as the reason for the cautious response. With Teddy Okou, Fousseni Diabaté and Aliou Baldé, among others, an attacking trio that was responsible for 20 goals last season is gone. The departure of midfielder Koba Koindredi, who followed Magnin to Basel, also weighs heavily.

Last year's high-flyer Alvyn Sanches is also still missing. The 22-year-old attacking player, who was already on the move abroad, will be out for several months due to the cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in March. Zeidler praises the player's "very, very positive" attitude and speaks of a good development in his rehab. But he knows that even if Sanches stays at the club, he will still have to manage without him for a long time to come.

"Compared to last season, there are a lot of new players who have to find their feet first," summarizes Zeidler. He is aware that Lausanne is not the only team in the Super League that is doing this. He also doesn't want to get carried away or make excuses. "I just think it's important to state the circumstances and adjust expectations accordingly."

Reconciliation with artificial turf?

The job in Lausanne also gives Zeidler the opportunity to reconcile with the artificial turf. The coach has had little to celebrate on this surface so far. In particular, the two cup finals lost in Bern, which Zeidler describes as the two worst games of his time in St. Gallen, still hurt him today. "It was written in the media that I hated the artificial turf. That's not true," says Zeidler. "But it's undoubtedly a slightly different game on this surface. And we have to try to exploit this fact in our home games."

What that can look like was demonstrated on Thursday evening, when Lausanne kept their European Cup hopes alive with an impressive 5:0 win against Vardar Skopje. The Vaud side also won their first home game in the championship. However, the team also proved vulnerable in the 3:2 defeat against Winterthur.

The away game in Thun, also played on artificial turf, follows on Sunday. Zeidler and his Lausanne team have the chance to get off to the perfect start. But Zeidler, who has been married for 30 years, knows full well that a "mariage parfait" requires consistency and perseverance above all else. "The team has shown a good mentality so far. The players are willing to train hard," says Zeidler. "That's a good prerequisite. We'll see what happens next."