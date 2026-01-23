At the press conference ahead of the season opener, GC coach Peter Zeidler talks about the new owners and his time working alongside Thomas Tuchel. He makes it clear what the goal is for this season: the main thing is to avoid relegation.

The cheerful Hoppers coach Zeidler on Tuchel, his goal with GC, and his contact with the ousted Alain Sutter

“As things stand now, I’d be happy with 10th place,” said GC coach Peter Zeidler at the press conference ahead of the season opener when asked about the team’s goals for the new season. While there are “no guarantees” in soccer, he said, he was certain they would avoid relegation.

Following the change in ownership, Alain Sutter—who had brought Peter Zeidler to GC not too long ago—had to step down from his position. The 63-year-old, on the other hand, enjoys the full confidence of the new club leadership. However, it was important to Zeidler to reach out to Sutter right away—so he picked up the phone. Sutter then told him that he should stay at GC and continue in his role.

At the press conference, Zeidler also talks about his time working with Thomas Tuchel. Watch the video at the beginning of the article for more on this.

GC kicks off the new season with an away game in Lausanne—at Zeidler’s former club. You can watch the game live on blue Sport; kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.

UHD HDR FC Lausanne-Sport - Grasshopper Club Zürich 25.07. 15:25 - 18:15 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ UHD HDR FC Lausanne-Sport - Grasshopper Club Zürich Live on

01:40 GC-Trainer Zeidler: «Platz 10, das würde ich heute unterschreiben»

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