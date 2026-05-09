FC Zurich welcomes Grasshoppers for the derby Keystone

FC Zurich will face Grasshoppers in a derby on Saturday. Three matchdays before the end of the season, the two Zurich clubs are neighbors in the table - GC in the barrage place, FCZ eight points ahead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"We have the chance to mathematically clear everything," said Zurich interim coach Carlos Bernegger at the pre-match press conference. A draw is enough for FCZ to definitely avoid the barrage.

While Bernegger is already very familiar with derbies as a former GC coach, it is a special baptism of fire for Peter Zeidler. The 63-year-old was appointed as the new GC coach on Friday of last week. He has been training the team since Monday.

"It was clear that we would take the day off and get to know each other straight away," said Zeidler at a press conference at the start of the week. Now it's about training well and performing as a team. "The team is above all else," said the German.

Will GC definitely save itself from direct relegation?

In addition to the derby, the match between Winterthur and Lausanne-Sport is also on the agenda. In the event of a defeat, FCW will be directly relegated, regardless of GC's result. With a win or a draw, Winterthur can continue to hope for a place in the barrage - provided GC does not score or win in the derby. A win for GC will also relegate Winterthur regardless of the result at the Winterthur Schützenwiese.

Despite the favorable starting position for GC, coach Peter Zeidler does not want to say anything when asked about the preferred opponent for the barrage: "We still have to take the first step. And that is to qualify for the barrage."

Thun in action as champions for the first time

In the third game on Saturday, Servette will face Lucerne, while on Sunday Thun will play as champions for the first time. The Bernese Oberlanders play Sion - the team that made them champions with their 3-0 win in St. Gallen last Sunday - four days before the trophy presentation.

In Bern, Young Boys and Basel will face off against the two former serial champions, while Lugano and St. Gallen will duel for second place in Ticino. At the moment, the eastern Swiss are slightly ahead thanks to their better goal difference.