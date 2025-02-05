Peter Zeidler was the Zampano on the FC St.Gallen touchline until 2024. Now he talks to blue Sport for the first time about his time in eastern Switzerland, his feelings, his victories and defeats - especially those in the 2021 and 2022 cup finals.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk Heimspiel, Peter Zeidler also looks back on his six years at FC St.Gallen.

Zeidler is remembered in eastern Switzerland as an attack-minded coach. However, he was unable to bring FCSG a title. He said of the cup final loss to Lugano: "They played the way we usually play."

Peter Zeidler was coach of FC St.Gallen from 2018 to 2024. And there's one thing even the biggest critics won't say: that it was a boring time. Zeidler was not only an emotional coach who also got the crowd going - he also preached an attacking style of play that was sometimes dubbed "hurray football".

"Hooray football? Why not?" says Zeidler. "I interpret that as attacking football. And that's what we played in St. Gallen. With the possible exception of YB, we often scored the most goals. We often had the most shots on goal." He knows that most coaches propagate to the outside world that they want to play attacking football. "But in six years at St. Gallen, we proved that we really do that."

This attacking football also involves risks, says Zeidler. "Sure, it was also associated with risks. We were sometimes open at the back. We didn't always do that well." Overall, however, they achieved a lot together, says Zeidler, who came to St. Gallen from FC Sochaux.

It was not enough to win the title. In 2020, the year of the coronavirus, St. Gallen were stopped in their tracks by YB and relegated to second place. And particularly painful: two Cup finals were lost, against Lucerne in 2021 and Lugano in 2022. "And deservedly so both times", as Zeidler admits.

He looks back ruthlessly on the 4-1 defeat against the Ticino side. "They were tactically better. They surprised us by playing the way we usually do: They put us under pressure in the first quarter of an hour with high pressing." His team could not cope with this and was unable to react.

Forgetting tactics due to emotions

Zeidler would have prepared differently for the finals anyway: "We were too emotional. We emphasized a hundred times who we wanted to win for: the whole family, the whole Rhine Valley. We thought about how much beer we would need to celebrate and how we would hug each other. In doing so, we neglected the content."

How does the team behave when in possession? How with the opponent? How at throw-ins? This focus was lost. "We forgot how we should play because of all the emotions. The emotions would have come that way too."

FCSG came away empty-handed in the 2022 cup final. Keystone

But titles are far from all that remain, Zeidler emphasizes. Last week, he was in Stuttgart and saw two players on the pitch that he has developed: Ermedin Demirovic and Leonidas Stergiou. "And Demirovic's parents threw their arms around my neck and talked about the great time they had in St. Gallen." Even when he thinks of other players who have made their way, he is proud, says Zeidler. Of Sierro, of Adamu, of Muheim, of Schmidt, of Hefti. "That's what it's all about in Switzerland: making players better, developing them and then selling them."

The fact that so many players and he himself think so fondly of St. Gallen has to do with the unique constellation. "With Matthias Hüppi and Alain Sutter, it was just right. But the biggest plus point was the fans, those crazy people who have the 'Hopp Sanggalle' in them." And their job was to get the stadium and the fans going. "And players like Zigi, Görtler or Quintilla, who are still there, embody this St. Gallen. Everyone knows: there's something going on." To have left such things behind makes Zeidler proud. Even if he doesn't say so explicitly.

No new prank

For a long time, it looked as if the Hüppi/Sutter/Zeidler trio were inseparable and that Zeidler could become something like Christian Streich was at Freiburg: the eternal coach. In 2020, the club extended his contract until 2025 - "without an exit clause", as Zeidler emphasized. "I could have imagined doing this forever. It was just the right fit. And I think the club saw that too. But then the moment came last summer when we said: Now Zeidler is doing something else. And the club is doing something else." Zeidler went to Bochum, where he was sacked in October; St. Gallen hired Enrico Maassen.

Zeidler recently met President Hüppi, the last remaining member of the long-standing management trio, by chance. As is well known, head of sport Sutter was dismissed just over a year ago. "Hüppi and I had a nice chat. But apart from that, we no longer have any contact."

