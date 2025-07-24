  1. Residential Customers
Conference League Quali Zeidler's debut fails: Lausanne showered cold in the heat of Skopje

SDA

24.7.2025 - 22:45

Starts his new role with a defeat: Lausanne head coach Peter Zeidler
Starts his new role with a defeat: Lausanne head coach Peter Zeidler
Keystone

Lausanne-Sport lost 2-1 away to Vardar Skopje in the second qualifying round for the Conference League.

Keystone-SDA

24.07.2025, 22:45

24.07.2025, 22:50

Lausanne could have earned themselves a more promising starting position with a significant improvement in performance in the second half. When they equalized in the 58th minute, it was US substitute Konrad de la Fuente who set up Gaoussou Diakaté's remarkable goal.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, however, it was Azer Omeragikj who scored the winner for the hosts. Lausanne struggled in very high temperatures of over 35 degrees in the North Macedonian capital. In the end, the result was a defeat in the first competitive match for new head coach Peter Zeidler, but one that still leaves all hopes open.

The second leg will take place next Thursday. In the event of a win, Lausanne will once again head east. It would face the winner of the match between Astana from Kazakhstan and Zimbru Chisinau from Moldova. Otherwise, the Vaud team's European Cup adventure is over.

Telegram:

Vardar Skopje - Lausanne-Sport 2:1 (1:0)

SR Stary (CZE). - Goals: 45. Mato 1:0. 58. Diakité 1:1. 78. Omeragikj 2:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga, Dussenne, Okoh, Poaty; Custodio, Roche, Ndiaye (46. Lekweiry); Diakité; Sène (82. Butler-Oyedeji), Ajdini (46. De la Fuente).

