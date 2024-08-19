Peter Zeidler's Bochum had to bow out of the cup after the first round. IMAGO/RHR-Foto

VfL Bochum is eliminated from the DFB Cup at Peter Zeidler's premiere. Much to the chagrin of many fans who ordered a limited edition Herbert Grönemeyer jersey that will never be used.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Herbert Grönemeyer was the sleeve sponsor of VfL Bochum in the DFB Cup. This was because Peter Zeidler and Co.'s cup journey is already over after one match day at second division club Jahn Regensburg.

The special Grönemeyer jersey was sold 4630 times. Only 463 buyers received the jersey before the cup exit. The rest of the jerseys will be delivered at the end of October.

The Grönemeyer jersey was never used because Bochum had to play with a dark blue jersey instead of a light blue one at short notice. Show more

On Thursday, Herbert Grönemeyer announced that he would be the sleeve sponsor of VfL Bochum in the DFB Cup. Peter Zeidler's team played for the first time on Sunday with the lettering "HG 4630 Bochum" on their sleeves. However, it was not the light blue special edition. On the instructions of the DFB, Bochum had to wear dark blue shirts at short notice.

In other words: The special Grönemeyers jersey will never be used. Zeidler's Bochum lost 1:0 to second division side Jahn Regensburg and were eliminated from the cup in the first round.

Cup jerseys not delivered until October

"What a pity. The beautiful cup jerseys ...", wrote one user under a Bochum post on Instagram. The special jersey went on sale a few days ago and was soon sold out. However, the joy over the jersey is likely to have diminished among some supporters.

As reported by "reviersport.de", most buyers will not receive the limited-edition jersey until the end of October. In other words, when Bochum is no longer represented in the cup. Only 463 of the 4630 jerseys were delivered before the first round exit. The portal writes of a "Herbert Grönemeyer jersey fiasco".

The club announced on Thursday that the idea for the Grönemeyer jersey had come about during the musician's concerts in the Bochum stadium. VfL emphasized how proud it is to have gained one of Germany's most famous artists as a cup partner.

Ten euros for a good cause

The club also supported charitable organizations with the jersey, with ten euros going to the "Tafel Bochum & Wattenscheid e.V. - Kindertafel" and the "Suppenküche Bochum e.V." for every jersey sold. They will also receive the proceeds from the auction of worn jerseys.

This auction will never take place because the special jersey could never be worn by the players. However, it is not yet known whether the dark blue jerseys will be auctioned off for a good cause.

The Grönemeyer lettering, which was now emblazoned on the sleeves for probably less time than hoped, is said to be a reference to the anniversary of the musician's double platinum album. Grönemeyer's album "4630 Bochum" was released in 1984.

Tough opponent for the Bundesliga opener

Zeidler and Co. have the opportunity to record their first competitive win of the season next Saturday. Bochum will host RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga opener.