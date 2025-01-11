  1. Residential Customers
Soccer Zeki Amdouni first Swiss League Cup winner in Portugal

SDA

11.1.2025 - 23:15

Zeki Amdouni (right) high-fives Angel di Maria
Keystone

Zeki Amdouni is the first Swiss footballer to win the Portuguese League Cup.

Keystone-SDA

The international striker won the final with Benfica Lisbon against city rivals Sporting Lisbon on penalties. The score was 1:1 after regular time.

Amdouni, who is on loan from Burnley and has rediscovered his goalscoring touch after two unsatisfactory seasons in England, was one of the supporting players in the final in Leiria for a long time, but contributed to the success as his team's successful second scorer in the penalty shoot-out.

Amdouni initially watched from the substitutes' bench as Andreas Schjelderup converted a pass from Angel di Maria to take the lead after half an hour and Sporting's Viktor Gyökeres equalized with a penalty before the break. Amdouni was not on the pitch until the 80th minute. The 90 minutes plus stoppage time were immediately followed by a penalty shoot-out, in which Sporting's Trincão was the only 14th scorer to fail.

The "Taça da Liga" was held for the first time in 2007/08. Benfica is now the record winner with eight titles. In 2023, Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who was born in Rothrist, was one of the winners.

