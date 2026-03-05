Swiss national team hopeful Zeki Amdouni is currently fighting his way back from a cruciate ligament rupture. The Burnley player talks to blue Sport about his current status, the tough time at the beginning and whether he will make it to the World Cup.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zeki Amdouni gives an injury update following his cruciate ligament rupture and talks about his return to the pitch.

He explains how he had to relearn simple things like walking and jumping at the beginning.

The national team player should be fine for the World Cup, he says in an interview with blue Sport. Show more

It was the injury shock of last summer. National team hopeful Zeki Amdouni tore his cruciate ligament in preparation for the new season and has been out of action ever since.

Amdouni has now given blue Sport an update on his injury. And he is confident. "It's going well. I'm close to returning," said the Burnley attacking player.

But patience is still required. "I can't rush things. I think I can be back with the team in less than a month." Then it will be time to start preparing on the pitch.

Difficult time after the operation

The healing phase was a long process: "The most difficult time was after the operation. I had to relearn how to walk and run. Even very simple things like jumping were no longer possible."

The 25-year-old only went to the gym for a few weeks. "That was the longest for me," recalls Amdouni. It was the first serious injury of his career. But: "Fortunately, the meniscus wasn't injured. So I was able to walk again relatively quickly and put the crutches away."

Will he make it to the World Cup?

The burning question in Swiss football: Will Amdouni make it in time for the World Cup? "I want to come back to Burnley and play games first," he says. But he adds: "I still have some time before the World Cup. We still have a few test matches. The question of whether I'll be ready for the World Cup, I would answer yes."

First, however, he wants to make a successful return to the Premier League. Amdouni's Burnley are eight points off the relegation zone. Staying in the league is likely to be a Herculean task. Nevertheless, the Swiss is looking forward to his return: "I'm counting the days."