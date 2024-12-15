Zeki Amdouni on target, but only rewarded with a point Keystone

Zeki Amdouni scores his fourth goal for Benfica Lisbon. The Geneva native scored after 17 minutes to make it 1-0 in the away match of the Portuguese championship at AVS, the club from Vila das Aves.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a beautiful one-two pass, he finished perfectly from the edge of the penalty area. The goal was not enough to win the game. The hosts equalized in stoppage time after Amdouni had already left the pitch. He was substituted in the 80th minute.

Benfica Lisbon are second, four points behind city rivals Sporting.