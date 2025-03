Zeki Amdouni celebrates another goal for Benfica Lisbon Keystone

Zeki Amdouni scores his sixth goal in the Portuguese league. The Swiss international scored in the 5th minute to make it 1-0 in Benfica Lisbon's 2-0 home win over Nacional Madeira.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Amdouni, who rarely features in the starting line-up, made the most of his almost 70 minutes of playing time to promote his own cause. The Geneva native missed the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against FC Barcelona on Wednesday due to flu.