Portugal Zeki Amdouni scores twice for Benfica Lisbon

SDA

23.12.2024 - 21:59

Zeki Amdouni is in form for Benfica
Keystone

Zeki Amdouni scores twice in Benfica Lisbon's 3-0 win over Estoril.

Keystone-SDA

23.12.2024, 21:59

23.12.2024, 22:15

Zeki Amdouni gives Benfica Lisbon fans a Christmas present. After beating Estoril 3-0, Benfica will spend the festive period as leaders of the Portuguese league, one point ahead of rivals Sporting.

And Amdouni played a decisive role in their twelfth win of the season. The Swiss international was substituted in the 70th minute and scored just three minutes later to make it 2-0. The 24-year-old striker, who is on loan to Portugal from Burnley, scored his second goal in stoppage time to make it the first time he has scored twice in a game for Benfica.

Amdouni now has five goals for the season in the Portuguese championship.

