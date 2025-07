Zeki Amdouni is condemned to watch. Keystone

Swiss international Zeki Amdouni has torn his cruciate ligament in preparation for the new season. This was reported by "Corner Magazine" on Monday morning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Burnley player, who won promotion back to the Premier League, will undergo surgery in the next few days.

How, when and where Amdouni sustained the injury is not yet known.

Murat Yakin will have to do without his attacking player for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September.

You might also be interested in