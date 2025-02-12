Adi Hütter meets Benfica Lisbon with Monaco Keystone

Monaco like to win games thanks to a strong offense. In their first Champions League knockout clash against Benfica Lisbon, however, the team from the principality will also be challenged defensively.

With 41 goals conceded in 29 games in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, AS Monaco's strengths obviously do not lie in defense. To have a chance of progressing in the top flight, Adi Hütter's team will have to defend well in the first leg of the round of 16 against Benfica Lisbon on Wednesday.

"Not an Italian team"

Leading a defensive team capable of holding on to a result has never been Adi Hütter's thing, and so the former Young Boys master coach said on matchday seven of the Champions League: "We are not an Italian team" when he was told that a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa would be enough for Monaco to qualify.

"The team likes to play offensively," he explained. "Even though it makes sense to say that we do everything we can to defend well collectively, our DNA, our identity, is to attack to win games."

Internally, however, everyone is clear that Monaco must improve their ability to defend collectively and, above all, avoid individual mistakes.

Denis Zakaria, who was promoted to captain of the Monegasques this season, said on Friday evening after the 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain that the team would rediscover the defensive stability that had characterized it at the start of the season. Back then, the team from the principality had only conceded four goals in their first eight league games.

Breel Embolo is the second Swiss international to feature for Monaco alongside Zakaria. The Basel center forward, who turns 28 on Friday, has always featured in this year's Champions League, but has only scored once.

Amdouni's good memories

Benfica's Zeki Amdouni also has one goal in the Champions League. However, the 24-year-old from Geneva is likely to recall this before the clash. When the Portuguese side took on Monaco on matchday five at the end of November, Amdouni, who usually plays a substitute role in coach Bruno Lage's squad, secured a (3:2) victory for his team with a header in the 88th minute.