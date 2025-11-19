  1. Residential Customers
Nati scores against Kosovo Zen master Akanji leads confident Swiss to the World Cup - only one player remains pale

Jan Arnet

19.11.2025

Switzerland do their job in Pristina, drawing 1-1 and thus qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals with confidence. The Nati players in the individual critique.

19.11.2025, 07:30

Note:  4.5

Goal

Gregor Kobel

Confident, with a calm, assured presence - and no chance of conceding a goal. Only had to make two saves in 6 qualifying matches, what a value!

Grade:  4.0

Defense

Silvan Widmer

Causes a controversial scene in the Kosovar penalty area when he is hit by an opponent. He struggles a lot defensively, but lacks a bit of strength at the end.

Grade:  5.0

Defense

Manuel Akanji

The boss in the center of defence radiates calmness as if he were the Zen master himself. He and his colleagues have little trouble keeping the Kosovan strikers out of the penalty area for long periods.

Grade:  4.5

Defense

Nico Elvedi

Does his aide-de-camp job alongside Akanji with aplomb and hardly loses a duel. Then the Nati fans' hearts stopped when he almost scored an own goal (84').

Note:  4.5

Defense

Ricardo Rodriguez

The 2009 U17 World Cup winner played his 90 minutes with the calmness of a 33-year-old veteran.

Grade:  4.5

Midfield

Djibril Sow

He came into the starting eleven for Fabian Rieder. Played calmly and solidly - and then set up Vargas' 1-0 wonderfully. Otherwise an unremarkable game.

Grade:  4.5

Midfield

Granit Xhaka

He is first met with whistles. Well, he doesn't let it bother him, holds and distributes the ball, keeps his cool. When he is substituted, the Kosovars give him a standing ovation.

  4.5

Midfield

Michel Aebischer

Good chance (6th) when he tries to beat the goalkeeper with a lob. An impeccable performance from him, good at plugging holes.

Grade:  4.5

Midfield

Ruben Vargas

He struggles to get into the game at first and is not so successful with his pacey dribbles. And then he makes it 1:0 in the 47th minute - his 11th international goal

  4.0

Midfield

Johan Manzambi

A header (19th) and defensively diligent, in the service of the team. In the 55th minute with a sensational run, where he dribbles through and almost scores the 2:0. But otherwise pale.

Note:  4.5

Sturm

Breel Embolo

A stunner with the first Swiss chance, when he broke through and then served Aebischer (6th). The defenders can hardly contain him in this form. Less incisive after the break.

Substitute players

Note: 

Midfield

Fabian Rieder

Came on for Vargas in the 69th minute. Loses the ball before the 1:1 with a stupid mistake.

 

Midfield

Simon Sohm

Came on for Xhaka in the 76th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 

Midfield

Christian Fassnacht

Came on for Sow in the 89th minute. Too short for a rating.

 

Defender

Isaac Schmidt

Came on for Widmer in the 76th minute. Too short for a rating.

 

Striker

Andi Zeqiri

Comes on for Embolo in the 69th minute. Too short for a rating.

