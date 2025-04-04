Unstoppable by fair means: Augsburg's Cédric Zesiger (m.) comes too late against Harry Kane and ends up having to leave the pitch early after receiving two yellow cards Keystone

Bayern Munich mastered the potentially tricky away game in Augsburg with a 3:1 victory and took the lead in the championship race. The winning goal was scored shortly after Cédric Zesiger was shown a yellow card.

FC Bayern continue to keep their distance from champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race. The Munich side won the Bayern duel at FC Augsburg 3:1 and increased their lead over Granit Xhaka's club to nine points for the time being. However, the victory came at a potentially high price: international Jamal Musiala was forced off injured in the second half.

Shortly before the break, Musiala's equalizer had turned the game around. Goalscorer Harry Kane after an hour with his 23rd goal of the season and Leroy Sané in stoppage time finally made the victory perfect.

Augsburg had initially taken the lead through Dimitris Giannoulis. Cédric Zesiger's performance was unfortunate. The Swiss international, who had already been cautioned in the first half, brought down Harry Kane in a tackle shortly before he made it 2-1, which resulted in a yellow card for the Augsburg defender. Zesiger had first played the ball but then hit Kane hard on the ankle. His team-mates could not avert defeat with ten men.