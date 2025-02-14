  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Draw against Leipzig Zesiger's Ausburg remain unbeaten for the sixth game in a row

SDA

14.2.2025 - 22:58

Cédric Zesiger (right) also plays his fourth game for Augsburg without conceding a goal.
Cédric Zesiger (right) also plays his fourth game for Augsburg without conceding a goal.
Keystone

Augsburg with Swiss defender Cédric Zesiger (playing through) remains unbeaten in the Bundesliga for the sixth game in a row.

Keystone-SDA

14.02.2025, 22:58

14.02.2025, 23:12

After three wins in a row, the 0-0 draw at home to Leipzig was the third draw in a row.

Although the visitors had the advantage - substitute Kosta Nedeljkovic headed against the crossbar in stoppage time - Augsburg's point was not undeserved. Leipzig suffered their next disappointment in the battle for a Champions League place. The fourth-placed team has won just one of its last six league games.