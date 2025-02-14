Cédric Zesiger (right) also plays his fourth game for Augsburg without conceding a goal. Keystone

Augsburg with Swiss defender Cédric Zesiger (playing through) remains unbeaten in the Bundesliga for the sixth game in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After three wins in a row, the 0-0 draw at home to Leipzig was the third draw in a row.

Although the visitors had the advantage - substitute Kosta Nedeljkovic headed against the crossbar in stoppage time - Augsburg's point was not undeserved. Leipzig suffered their next disappointment in the battle for a Champions League place. The fourth-placed team has won just one of its last six league games.