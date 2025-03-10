Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

A week to forget for the national team captain: the 0:3 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 was followed by a surprising 0:2 against Bremen in the league at the weekend. Xhaka was unable to finish the game and was substituted at half-time. "We don't yet know whether he's injured or just struggling. Granit had some problems," explained coach Xabi Alonso. It remains to be seen whether his extended arm will be fit for the second leg against Bayern on Tuesday.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund lost 1-0 to Augsburg, with Gregor Kobel's only shot on goal promptly hitting the target. But there was nothing the Swiss international goalkeeper could do in the 23rd minute. BVB are only in 10th place in the table - now level on points with Augsburg.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin returns to the Gladbach goal after his red suspension, but is unable to prevent the 3-1 defeat against in-form Mainz. He was powerless to prevent the goals conceded.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi plays through against Mainz and has the most contact with the ball, but does not look good before the 0:2 and loses sight of goalscorer Kohr.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer continues to play only a minor role in Mainz's astonishing team. He was substituted in the 87th minute against Gladbach and helped to save the lead over time. After 25 matchdays, Mainz are in 3rd place in the table.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

The 21-year-old is still waiting to make his first appearance for VfB. He is not in the squad for the away game against Kiel.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder sits on the Stuttgart bench, but does not make an appearance and has to watch his team-mates settle for a 2-2 draw against Kiel.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is the only one of the Swiss trio in the starting eleven for the Swabians. However, his working day ended earlier than hoped. After a mistake, Stergiou was shown the red card for an emergency brake in the 53rd minute. Outnumbered, Stuttgart at least managed to equalize to make it 2:2.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is on the hunt for a record! Since his move from Wolfsburg to Stuttgart in the winter, the defender has made seven appearances so far - and has still not conceded a single goal. After the 1:0 win at Dortmund, Zesiger equals Philipp Lahm, who achieved this feat over 20 years ago with Stuttgart. Jurica Vranjes is one game away from equaling his record. The Croatian went eight games without conceding a goal with his new club Leverkusen in the 2003/04 season.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is again not in the squad against Union Berlin. Frankfurt were surprisingly beaten 2-1 in front of their home crowd.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

A torn Achilles tendon currently puts him out of action.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi is on the substitutes' bench for the entire duration of the 0-0 draw against Leipzig.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Man City suffered another setback and lost to Nottingham Forest on matchday 28 of the Premier League. Akanji is still missing through injury.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle and Fabian Schär are not in action until Monday evening. The away game at West Ham kicks off at 9pm.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Sommer is back in the Inter squad after breaking his thumb, but watched the victories against Feyenoord and Monza from the substitutes' bench. The comeback is probably imminent.

Napoli Noah Okafor

Napoli return to winning ways against Fiorentina. Okafor sits on the bench for 90 minutes of the 2-1 win.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

After three games without an appearance, Aebischer came on as a second-half substitute against Hellas Verona and scored with his team-mates in a 2-1 away win.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

After sitting on the bench against Cagliari, Ndoye returns to the Bologna starting eleven and plays through, but does not score.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler will miss his teammates against Hellas Verona with a yellow card.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas is still out injured. Empoli are in the midst of a relegation battle after 28 rounds.

Parma Simon Sohm

Sohm is cautioned after 56 minutes in the home game against FC Torino and is substituted shortly afterwards with the score at 1-1. The game ended in a 2-2 draw and an important point for Parma in their fight against relegation.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla record a 1-0 home win against Las Palmas. Rodriguez played through, impressed and set up a good chance to score with around 20 minutes remaining.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla celebrate a 1-0 away win at Real Sociedad and move past the Basques in the table.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is given a rest and is on the substitutes' bench for the entire match against Sociedad.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert is on loan from Valencia to Real Valladolid and will not be in the squad for Saturday's clash. Without the 27-year-old, the bottom club were beaten 2-1 away from home.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn sits on the bench in the 1-1 draw against Toulouse.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is missing his team on matchday 25 with a yellow card. Monaco concede a 91st-minute equalizer against Toulouse to draw 1-1.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo was the only Monaco player in the starting line-up, but was yellow-carded in the 74th minute and replaced. From the substitutes' bench, the Nati striker watches Monaco's victory slip away in stoppage time.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro plays through in the 1-1 draw against Monaco and can celebrate the equalizer late on without being directly involved.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia sits on the bench for 90 minutes in Marseille's home defeat against RC Lens.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Montpellier lose again, Omeragic is missing again through injury. Montpellier are at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table and in danger of being relegated.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

After missing the last game through injury, Fernandes returned to the bench in the 2-0 win over Angers, but did not make an appearance.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni was omnipresent in the opening stages, putting his team ahead in the 5th minute and having two more top chances in the first 20 minutes, which he was unable to convert. However, he was stopped in the 17th minute for an infringement and took the penalty, which his team-mate Kökcü converted to make it 2:0. After 68 minutes, Amdouni had a well-deserved rest and Benfica won the game against Nacional Funchal 3:0.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Feyenoord have no game between the two Champions League matches against Inter Milan. Jordan Lotomba is already missing through injury.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fortuna Sittard record their second win in a row. Unlike last week, however, Fosso, who played through, did not score.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Ludogorets beat Sofia 2-1 and remain top of the table, Duah is not in the squad.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Derby win for Jashari and FC Brugge! The 22-year-old set up the opening goal against Cercle Brugge in the 26th minute, ten minutes later his team were already 3-0 up and never let the lead slip from their grasp. Jashari plays through - and even triggers riots after the final whistle. You can find out more here.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Liège go down 3-0 at Union Saint-Gilloise. Zeqiri sits on the bench for the entire match.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez watches from the bench as his teammates record a narrow 1-0 win at Royal Antwerp.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Leaders Midtjylland beat Aalborg 4-1 with ease. Mbabu is in the starting line-up and is substituted after 75 minutes with a 2-1 lead.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich enters the pitch against Graz in the 82nd minute and, together with his team-mates, manages the feat of turning a deficit into a victory thanks to goals in the 86th and 92nd minutes, thus defending the lead in the table in extremis.

FC Liefering (Austrian 2nd Division) Bryan Okoh

Okoh made a brief appearance in the 3-1 win against Ried. After coming on as a substitute in the 86th minute, Liefering scored another goal, but Okoh was not directly involved.

Lorient lose their top-of-the-table Ligue 2 match 3-2 and have to let Paris FC close the gap in the table. Mvogo cuts a poor figure before conceding the third goal and plays a bad pass with devastating consequences.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Loosli is in the starting eleven for the 1:1 draw against Magdeburg, is cautioned after 40 minutes and substituted in the 91st minute.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

HSV are top of the table after 25 matchdays. The Hamburg side recorded a 4-1 home win against Fortuna Düsseldorf. And Miro Muheim kicked off the brilliant performance in the 7th minute. The 26-year-old takes a shot from distance and scores a dream goal to take an early lead. Muheim also makes his fifth appearance in the Bundesliga 2 matchday squad.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti only came on against Düsseldorf in the 77th minute with the score at 3:1. Nevertheless, the second HSV Swiss also scores a goal. Hefti provided the groundwork for the 4:1 final score in stoppage time.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Kaiserslautern have to settle for a draw against Elversberg, but remain in the thick of the promotion race. Jan Elvedi plays in Lautern's back three.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Without the injured Hunziker, Karlsruhe lost 3-0 at SV Darmstadt.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Schalke beat Hertha 2-1 away from home. Gantenbein came on the pitch in the 69th minute, after which no more goals were scored.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Aaron Keller was substituted for Ulm in the 63rd minute. A good 20 minutes later, Cologne scored the late winner. Ulm remain in second-last place and are in danger of relegation.

1st FC Cologne (2nd Bundesliga) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi also has to make do with a spectator role against Ulm.

1st FC Cologne (2nd Bundesliga) Joël Schmied

The former Sion player is once again in the starting line-up and does his job until he is substituted in the 81st minute - and cheers the winning goal from the bench.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Frey is not in the squad for the 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt sits on the bench for the entire game in the surprising defeat against Portsmouth.

St. Louis City Roman Bürki

St. Louis City's goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in his third MLS game of the season. However, the 34-year-old was called upon time and again against Los Angeles Galaxy and had to make eight saves to secure a 3-0 win.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Frei only sits on the bench in the Seattle Sounders' 5-2 win over Los Angeles FC.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

OFK Belgrade beat Spartak Subotica 1-0 with Filip Stojilkovic scoring the golden goal in the 21st minute. The 25-year-old was substituted after 75 minutes.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Osijek lose 3-0 to Lokomotiva Zagreb and Pusic is substituted at the break after receiving a red card shortly before the break.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Ademi is not in the squad against Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Only on the substitutes' bench for the 1-1 draw against Farul Constanta.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

Not in the Al-Nasr squad for the second game in a row.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas was substituted after 72 minutes against Al-Ittihad and saw dramatic stoppage time from the bench. First Aubameyang gives Al-Qadsiah the lead, then Kanté equalizes for Al-Ittihad shortly afterwards.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors record a commanding 3-0 win at Central Cordoba. Blondel plays the full distance.