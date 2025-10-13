France's new national coach? Zinédine Zidane is at least not averse to the idea. Picture: Keystone

Who will coach the Grande Nation from next summer? A former football world champion is stepping forward - once again.

Former world footballer Zinédine Zidane is still dreaming of a job as coach of the French national team. "I have the feeling that I can achieve something with the national team, I would like to do that one day," said the 1998 world champion at the Festival Dello Sport organized by the sports newspaper "La Gazzetta Dello Sport" in Trento, northern Italy. France's current coach Didier Deschamps will retire after next year's World Cup.

The 53-year-old Zidane had already expressed interest in the post on several occasions. "I feel at home in the French national team, where I spent almost 12, 13 or 14 years as a player. Of course it's a dream, I'm looking forward to it," he last wrote in a column in the French sports newspaper "L'Équipe" in May. "When the time comes, it will be a great pleasure for me if the opportunity arises."

As a coach, the former AS Cannes, Girondins Bordeaux, Juventus Turin and Real Madrid professional gained experience exclusively with the Spanish record champions - and with great success. Zidane is the only coach to date to win the Champions League three times in a row (2016 to 2018).

The special trio: Deschamps, Beckenbauer, Zagallo

His former national team colleague Deschamps, who turns 57 on Wednesday, announced his departure as national team coach at the start of the year. His tenure since 2012 includes the 2018 World Cup title and the Nations League triumph in 2021. Only Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer and Brazilian Mario Zagallo have managed to win the World Cup as a player and coach.

In 1998, Deschamps was captain and scored twice with Zidane in the final against Brazil at the home World Cup (3-0). As a coach, he missed out on further major titles as national coach at the 2022 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship after losing to Argentina and Portugal in the final.

