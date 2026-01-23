Zinédine Zidane is set to become France's new national team coach. For the 1998 World Cup champion, this is a dream come true—one he has been waiting for a long time. He is doing this his way—quietly and behind the scenes.

No one doubts that Zinédine Zidane, along with Michel Platini the shining star of soccer in France, will soon become the new national team coach. It’s a seamless transition from one pillar of the 1998 World Cup-winning team to another—from the hard-working “workhorse” Didier Deschamps to the gifted artist Zidane.

The player who scored twice in Les Bleus’ first World Cup victory has essentially been ready to take the helm since spring 2021. Five years ago, he left Real Madrid for the second time, having won three Champions League titles as their coach—two more than he won during his playing career. At Spain’s most successful club, Zidane impressively demonstrated that he knows exactly how to manage a team of highly talented players.

Not a man of loud words

That is a quality that Deschamps also possesses and that will be essential as the future head coach of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise. On Sunday evening, Zidane was in the stands in New Jersey for the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina; otherwise, he hasn’t been in the spotlight lately. Unlike Germany’s designated new head coach, Jürgen Klopp, the rather introverted Frenchman from Marseille is not a man of loud words.

Although Zidane has presumably wanted nothing more than the position of “Sélectionneur” for the past five years, he has never made any negative comments about his former teammate and captain—quite the opposite. If anything, he has only spoken positively about Deschamps. Zidane turned down every single one of the other, quite lucrative offers. Among other things, he is said to have been approached after the 2022 World Cup to serve as the U.S. national team coach ahead of the World Cup on home soil. Deschamps, who had been so different as a player, was not someone Zidane wanted to push out of office. After all, Deschamps had always had Zidane’s back—both on the national team and at Juventus Turin—allowing Zidane to shine on offense.

Zidane Has Big Shoes to Fill

According to information from the sports newspaper “L’Équipe,” the new head coach will take over on September 1—ahead of the Nations League matches against Turkey, Belgium, and Italy. The contract is reportedly set to run for four years. It won’t be an easy task, especially after Deschamps’ successes, with the 2018 World Cup title as the highlight. The outgoing coach is adding a bit more pressure—or, depending on how you interpret it, offering reassurance—as he leaves: “Everything needed to win more titles is already in place.”

So maybe it was actually just fine with Zidane that the French weren't in the final on Sunday night—even if he would never say so, of course. It takes some of the pressure off.