Lawrence Ati Zigi proves once again how important he is for St.Gallen against FC Zurich. After the 2:1 victory, the goalkeeper is showered with praise from all sides - and reacts in his usual cool manner to his brilliant performance.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St.Gallen beat FC Zurich 2:1 on Easter Monday to maintain second place in the Super League.

Alessandro Vogt was the match-winner with his winning goal, but FCSG goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi also played a decisive role in the victory for the eastern Swiss side with a brilliant save.

"It was a good save," Zigi remains modest in an interview with blue Sport - and emphasizes that he still feels right at home in St.Gallen. Show more

It's the 60th minute at Kybunpark, the score is 1:1. FCSG are pressing for the opening goal, but then run into a dangerous counterattack. FCZ striker Ivan Cavaleiro takes a shot from seven meters out, puts the ball high and wide on goal - and finds his master in Lawrence Ati Zigi.

The St.Gallen goalkeeper somehow brings his right hand up and deflects the ball over the crossbar. Zigi clenches his fist, his teammates sprint to him and thank him for the monster save. Thanks in part to this super reflex save, FCSG win the game 2:1 in the end.

"That's a save that makes you think to yourself afterwards: 'Wow, how did I scrape that one out'," said former national team goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbühler, analyzing the scene in the blue Sport studio after the game. "I like the way he performs. A super guy!" There was also praise for the Ghanaian from FCZ defender Lindrit Kamberi: "Zigi made a brutal save, I have to be honest."

"You just have to hold the ball"

"I didn't have that much to do, but I had to be alert. It was a good save," Zigi remains modest in the interview with blue Sport. His explanation of how such a save comes about is also very simple: "You just have to be quick on the line and hold the ball."

The 29-year-old has been playing for FCSG for six years and has long since achieved legendary status in eastern Switzerland. Zubi calls for a Zigi statue in St.Gallen. "A statue of me? I don't know," the keeper responds with a grin. "It's just a good time (for me) and I have to keep going, because it's nice to be here."