Didier Deschamps has found his expected successor as head coach of the French national team. Zinédine Zidane is taking over the position that his longtime colleague stepped down from after the World Cup, as previously announced.

What the leadership of the French soccer federation announced on Tuesday is nothing more than an official announcement, a confirmation of what had been looming for some time and had become clear in recent weeks. Zinédine Zidane, 54, succeeds Didier Deschamps, who is three years his senior and who led the national team for twelve years.

Zidane, who has signed a four-year contract running through the 2030 World Cup, has big shoes to fill. Deschamps has rebuilt the Équipe Tricolore into a cohesive unit. He has managed to convince the team’s many stars to embrace the spirit of teamwork and to refrain from putting their own interests first. As the crowning achievement of his successful tenure, Deschamps led the team to the World Cup title in Russia in 2018. He had also become a World Cup champion 20 years earlier as a player—on home soil alongside Zidane.

For Zidane, for whom this new role is the fulfillment of a dream, this marks a return to the coaching bench after a five-year hiatus. His last coaching stint was with Real Madrid, which he had managed for the second time at that point. The new “Sélectionneur” will go about his work as he always has. In the world of soccer, Zidane is one of the quieter types.

His tenure with the French national team officially begins in early September—a good three weeks before the start of the Nations League, with matches against Turkey, Belgium, and Italy.