Zinédine Zidane should soon be back on the touchline. Imago

Zinédine Zidane, the big favorite to become France's national team coach after the 2026 World Cup, said at an event that it was "a dream" for him and that he "can hardly wait" to take on the job.

Nicolas Larchevêque

"I feel qualified for the French national team, where I spent 12, 13, 14 years as a player (1994 to 2006; editor's note). Of course it's a dream, I can hardly wait," said Zinédine Zidane according to participants at an Adidas event on Monday (via "L'Équipe").

Pressenti pour succéder à Didier Deschamps en tant que sélectionneur des Bleus, Zinédine Zidane a confié lors d'un événement de son équipementier Adidas qu'il se sentait « légitime » et avait « hâte » d'occuper ce poste à l'avenir

Current coach Didier Deschamps has announced that he will not be renewing his contract in the summer of 2026 - after the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Zidane has long been touted as his successor.

The 52-year-old is an icon of French football - the brilliant playmaker led France to the World Cup title in 1998 and the European Championship triumph in 2000 - and has never made a secret of the fact that he wants to take over this position one day.

"The French national team is not over yet. Of course I want to do it. I hope to be a coach there one day. I want to close the circle with the French national team," the three-time 2022 World Player of the Year told L'Équipe.

Zidane has been officially unemployed since the end of his second term at Real Madrid in 2021. He won the Champions League three times with the Whites (2016, 2017, 2018).