Partly because the pressure on Didier Deschamps had been mounting recently, Zinédine Zidane is France's new national team coach. As one of the three 1998 World Cup champions, he now leads Les Bleus.

There is no greater soccer icon in France than Zinédine Zidane. Even if some older fans rave about Michel Platini or even Raymond Kopa, and younger fans point to Kylian Mbappé’s goal-scoring record, there is still a general consensus that there has never been a more brilliant French soccer player than Zidane. No one could—or can—enchant fans with a single touch of the ball quite like the 54-year-old former playmaker.

The few moments when genius gave way to madness—such as in the 2006 World Cup final—were never seriously held against him. Despite headbutting Marco Materazzi at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium and receiving a total of 13 red cards, Zinédine Zidane is loved in France—and not just respected like his predecessor. It’s quite possible that Didier Deschamps would still be in office if Zidane hadn’t cast a shadow over the final years of Deschamps’ tenure.

Under a barrage of criticism

In early 2025, Deschamps decided to announce that he would step down as “Sélectionneur” after the 2026 World Cup. “I made this decision for the good of the national team,” the 58-year-old explained a few days ago. “I didn’t do this for myself, but because the atmosphere surrounding the team had become unbearable.” Despite his successes—the 2018 World Cup title, the 2022 World Cup final, and the 2016 European Championship final—criticism of Deschamps had reached massive proportions. The coach saw himself as a burden on the team.

After winning the 2018 World Cup, the majority of experts and fans felt that nothing less than the title would have been good enough at every subsequent tournament. After each final tournament, the team’s style of play—which was seen as too defensive—was criticized. At the forefront of the critics was none other than Christoph Dugarry, a close friend of Zidane’s. After the team’s elimination in the World Cup semifinals against Spain, the former striker and 1998 World Cup champion said, “That wasn’t a loss—it was a disgrace.”

Commenting on his former teammate’s long tenure, Dugarry said: “We’ve been bored to death for 14 years. They tell us that Deschamps is the best national team coach of all time, and that we’ll win with him. But what are we winning? It’s all a bluff. Out of seven tournaments with a fantastic generation of players, we’ve only won one.”

Zinédine Zidane and his predecessor, Didier Deschamps, wearing the French national team jersey in 2000. Keystone

Dugarry, who has been appearing as an expert on TV and radio for years, has been particularly harsh in his criticism for years, but he wasn’t the only one to take a critical view of Deschamps’ tenure. Many were bothered by Deschamps’ unspectacular style of play during his 14-year tenure and feel that winning just one title is not enough, given the individual talent of the team.

The Influence of the 1998 World Champions

We may never know just how much politics and behind-the-scenes maneuvering went into Deschamps’s semi-forced resignation. The former national team coach will not comment on the matter if he sticks to the self-imposed silence he has vowed to maintain regarding everything related to the “Equipe Tricolore.” He will now be nothing more than a silent observer, Deschamps promised after the World Cup.

It is well known that small rifts have emerged among the 1998 World Cup champions, who still get together for charity matches and remain very much in the public eye as coaches, analysts, or brand ambassadors. Some of his former teammates resented the way Deschamps rose to become national team coach in 2012. He is said to have already reached an agreement with the then-federation president, Noël Le Graët—with whom he is on friendly terms—before his predecessor, Laurent Blanc, was dismissed.

Later, Le Graët always stood up for Deschamps, which ultimately proved to be his undoing in 2023. His statement in a radio interview—that he wouldn’t even answer the phone if Zidane called him, and that he didn’t care where Zidane would coach next—sparked a storm of outrage. Kylian Mbappé called the statement disrespectful. Le Graët’s apology was too little, too late: A few weeks later, he had to step down to make way for the current president, Philippe Diallo, who has been negotiating the contract with Zidane over the past few weeks.

High Expectations

Zidane’s reputation has never been tarnished. He was neither linked to the power struggles nor accused of having sought—albeit passively, yet persistently—to succeed Deschamps. It has been known since 2012 that he has his sights set on the position. He hasn’t worked as a coach since 2021, even though, with three Champions League titles under his belt as Real Madrid’s coach, he would have had plenty of interesting offers to choose from.

Zidane has almost always been in the running to succeed Deschamps. He likely received the assurance that he would get the job quite some time ago, even though the contract—valid through 2030—was only signed a few days ago. After all, all of France wanted Zidane as the national team coach. The former attacking maestro is replacing his former teammate and playmaker, Didier Deschamps. A clear step up with a guarantee of success—on that point, there is, for the time being, a general consensus.