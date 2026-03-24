Zinédine Zidane is likely to succeed Didier Deschamps as national team coach in France Keystone

The new coach of the French national team is apparently known. Zinédine Zidane is set to take over from Didier Deschamps after the World Cup in the summer.

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The number of reports has increased recently. Opinions were circulating that exceeded the value of rumors. Doubts about Zidane's commitment should have been dispelled once and for all since Philippe Diallo, the president of the national football association, made a statement on the matter. "Yes, I know his name," Diallo replied in an interview with the newspaper "Le Figaro" when asked about Deschamps' successor. It seems to be an open secret in France that it will be the three-time world footballer.

The 57-year-old Deschamps, with whom Zidane won the World Cup as a player in 1998, announced his departure in January last year. He took up the post 16 years ago and led the Equipe Tricolore to the 2018 World Cup title and four years later to the World Cup final.

Zidane's appointment as national coach would end a five-year break as a coach. Between 2016 and 2018 and 2019 to 2021, he was in charge at Real Madrid. He won the Champions League three times as head coach with the Whites.

In the past, 53-year-old Zidane has repeatedly expressed his interest in the most important coaching job in France. "I feel at home in the French national team, where I was a player for more than ten years. Of course it's a dream. I'm looking forward to it," said Zidane. For him, too, it sounds like a decision that has already been made.