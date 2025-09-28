FC Zurich manage an impressive reaction after the embarrassing cup defeat in Nyon. Steven Zuber praises the team and staff to the skies after the 3:1 home win against league leaders St. Gallen.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After last weekend's surprising exit in the Swiss Cup against Nyonnais, FC Zurich returned to winning ways at home against St.Gallen despite trailing at the break.

Steven Zuber's relief is palpable in the post-match interview: "We're all very happy to have won this game."

Zuber praised the team and staff for their performance over the past few days: "We've worked hard this week and fought very hard." Show more

Last weekend, FC Zurich had a very poor day in the cup round of 16 of all things, losing on penalties to Stade Nyonnais and having to put up with harsh criticism as a result.

Six days later, the team showed a completely different face against Super League leaders St. Gallen - and did not allow itself to be rattled by an unfortunate deficit at the break. On the contrary: after the break, FCZ stepped up a gear and turned the game around from 0:1 to 3:1. What happened in the dressing room?

"A club with a lot of emotion"

"We are a team and a club with a lot of emotion. We're always loud, on and off the pitch and in the dressing room. We talked about certain things that didn't work and then implemented them well," said Steven Zuber in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle.

"Against such a strong opponent, you have to come out fighting. We did that very well. We stood our ground, especially in midfield," said the scorer of the equalizer, praising the attitude shown both during and before the match. "I just want to highlight our team performance from A to Z, from the players to the physio and coach," says Zuber, adding: "We've worked hard this week and fought a lot."

