  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Reaction after cup defeat Zuber and FCZ breathe a sigh of relief: "We stood our ground"

Luca Betschart

28.9.2025

FC Zurich manage an impressive reaction after the embarrassing cup defeat in Nyon. Steven Zuber praises the team and staff to the skies after the 3:1 home win against league leaders St. Gallen.

28.09.2025, 09:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After last weekend's surprising exit in the Swiss Cup against Nyonnais, FC Zurich returned to winning ways at home against St.Gallen despite trailing at the break.
  • Steven Zuber's relief is palpable in the post-match interview: "We're all very happy to have won this game."
  • Zuber praised the team and staff for their performance over the past few days: "We've worked hard this week and fought very hard."
Show more

Last weekend, FC Zurich had a very poor day in the cup round of 16 of all things, losing on penalties to Stade Nyonnais and having to put up with harsh criticism as a result.

Six days later, the team showed a completely different face against Super League leaders St. Gallen - and did not allow itself to be rattled by an unfortunate deficit at the break. On the contrary: after the break, FCZ stepped up a gear and turned the game around from 0:1 to 3:1. What happened in the dressing room?

From 0:1 to 3:1. FCZ turn things around after the break and beat leaders St.Gallen

From 0:1 to 3:1FCZ turn things around after the break and beat leaders St.Gallen

"A club with a lot of emotion"

"We are a team and a club with a lot of emotion. We're always loud, on and off the pitch and in the dressing room. We talked about certain things that didn't work and then implemented them well," said Steven Zuber in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle.

"Against such a strong opponent, you have to come out fighting. We did that very well. We stood our ground, especially in midfield," said the scorer of the equalizer, praising the attitude shown both during and before the match. "I just want to highlight our team performance from A to Z, from the players to the physio and coach," says Zuber, adding: "We've worked hard this week and fought a lot."

The highlights of the game

More Super League

"I'm still in top shape"How Kasami wants to breathe new life into Winterthur

Super League. Marco Schneuwly cuts the rough diamonds of Lucerne

Super LeagueMarco Schneuwly cuts the rough diamonds of Lucerne

"I can let go"Völler announces his resignation from the DFB at the end of 2028

Challenge League. Vaduz let Aarau pull further away

Challenge LeagueVaduz let Aarau pull further away

Goal conceded in the 97th minute. Liverpool are beaten by Crystal Palace in stoppage time

Goal conceded in the 97th minuteLiverpool are beaten by Crystal Palace in stoppage time