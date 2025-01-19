New FCZ signing Steven Zuber is greeted in the Letzigrund with an unfriendly banner from the south curve. He himself says: "We've talked a lot about the past now, at some point it's time to stop."

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Parts of Zurich's south curve turn against the new signing with a banner on Steven Zuber's debut.

It reads: "No goal will ever make you an FCZ player". It is an allusion to Zuber's GC past.

The player himself is unimpressed and declares the transfer discussions over in an interview with blue Sport.

Canepa doesn't think much of the discussions either - he doesn't criticize any of his players, but does criticize the referee. Show more

Zurich's south curve welcomes new signing Steven Zuber with a banner for the first FCZ home game in 2025. "No goal will ever make you an FCZ player", the fans rant against the ex-hopper.

However, Zuber was not thrown off his stride by the action, playing an intense game with great commitment and causing several heated scenes in the opposition penalty area.

Zuber: "You play for the club that pays you"

After the narrow 1:0 victory, Zuber declared the discussions about his transfer over in an interview with blue Sport: "We talked a lot about the past. At some point, it's enough. I'm at FCZ now and I'm very happy to be here."

Zurich's Südkurve has a message for new signing and ex-GC player Steven Zuber. Picture: blue Sport

The fact that the Südkurve has not yet taken him to their hearts does not seem to bother him much. "It doesn't really matter on the pitch. You play for the club that pays you. It's even nicer when you win."

FCZ president Ancillo Canepa sees it the same way. "What matters to us is that someone has sporting competence, character and integrity. That is Steven Zuber. If we had the chance to get such a good player, we would have been blinded if we hadn't done it," the FCZ boss told blue Sport.

Refereeing instead of transfer trouble

Instead of an ex-hopper, Canepa was annoyed with the referee on Sunday. Shortly after the interval whistle between FC Zurich and Yverdon at the Letzigrund, the 71-year-old shook his head as he went into the interval interview with blue Sport.

"I have to be careful what I say now. But I'm beginning to get the feeling that the referee doesn't know the difference between football and rugby," said Canepa, criticizing Johannes von Mandach's performance. "There were so many hard fouls that should have been punished with a yellow card a long time ago. But nothing happens. That upsets me cruelly."

In the end, FCZ still managed to win thanks to midfielder Cheveyo Tsawa's debut goal in the 87th minute. The 1-0 win against Yverdon is the first full Super League victory for the Zurich side since the end of October.

